RTÉ executives to challenge Ryan Tubridy’s evidence when they appear at PAC

Vivienne Clarke reports:

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has said that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) remains hopeful that former director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes will come before the committee “when she gets well” as she is a crucial witness “in this financial scandal.”

Mr Dillon told Newstalk Breakfast that evidence from Ms Forbes would go a long way towards restoring public trust in the national broadcaster.

There remained gaps in the evidence that had been presented to the PAC to date, there had been “conflicting stories” and “missing persons testimonies” that were crucial to understanding the chain of events and the decisions made, he said.

RTÉ representatives are expected to provide the review into the alleged payments, he said. “We’re still waiting for the 2017 to 2019 Grant Thornton review.”

RTÉ have had since last March “to get their house in order” and the PAC was frustrated at the delay in providing this report.

“I can’t really understand why it’s more complicated to publish an internal report that prompted the investigation. So it’s imperative that RTÉ furnish Public Accounts with details of this internal review immediately. We’re all clear in terms of how much more time they need. So today, we would be expecting that RTÉ would provide details around this,” he told the radio show.

Mr Dillon also expressed disappointment that Breda O’Keeffe would not be attending today’s meeting as it was crucial that individuals who were at the centre of the issue provide assistance “in establishing the facts.” More information was needed in the form of detailed documentation and evidence to support the claims by Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy into the extra €120,000 payment.

Mr Dillon questioned “the plausibility” of Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly’s claims that the payments were part of a separate commercial arrangement with Renault. The Public Accounts Committee was seeking accountability “at all levels to establish a clear framework of decision making that allowed for this secret payment to happen.”

However, he said it was very difficult to make a conclusive assessment without hearing from the former DG Dee Forbes.

“I think she is crucial to providing a comprehensive examination of the evidence to clarify the arrangement and its compliance with regulation,” he said.

“She is a crucial witness to this financial scandal that has rocked RTÉ. And certainly she and her evidence will go a long way to rebuild trust in our national broadcaster.”

There has been a lot happening this week on this story. On Monday, Kevin Bakhurst took up the role of director general, stood down the executive board and established a “temporary leadership team”.

On Tuesday, Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appeared before two Oireachtas committees, where they challenged “untruths” and described the recent crisis as a “mess of RTÉ's own making”.

On Wednesday, RTÉ and the GAA, as well as other sporting and broadcasting bodies, appeared before the media committee where they were quizzed on the GAAGo controversy.

On Thursday, the PAC will continue their investigation into the use of funds at the broadcaster.

Here is what it says in the papers in relation to this story:

The Irish Times’ front page story reports RTÉ is to challenge the contributions Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly made to politicians earlier this week.

The Irish Examiner’s story has led with the results of a second Grant Thornton report which found no other RTÉ stars benefitted from additional commercial payments.

The Irish Independent’s lead story is on the feelings of RTÉ staff members, who, the newspaper reports, are “split” on Tubridy returning to the airwaves.

Good morning, it’s Shauna Bowers here looking after today’s live story on RTÉ. It will be another busy day for the broadcaster, with executives due to appear before the Dáil Public Accounts Committee from 9.30am.

Appearing before politicians will be the new director general Kevin Bakhurst, who is making his Oireachtas committee debut since taking up the role at the beginning of this week. Joining him will be deputy director general Adrian Lynch, director of legal affairs Paula Mullooly, Richard Collins and Conor Mullen.