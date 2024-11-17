Winter walks: Eight picturesque trails with places to eat and drink at the end

Hiking is a great way of staying in shape and a proven gateway to a healthy and positive lifestyle. At summer’s end, however, many retreat to the fireside believing that winter walking is for masochists. Wrong! Winter walking doesn’t have to be all heroics and hardship, for we now have many low-difficulty trails ideal for those who enjoy a winter ramble. And the good news is that the trails listed below have an atmospheric eatery on the trail or nearby, offering hot beverages and tasty bites.

Bray Coastal Camino, Wicklow/Dublin

Commemorating pilgrims who walked to Dublin before sailing to complete the Camino, this 30km walk links Bray with Dublin city centre, so it is almost entirely within an urban setting. This may seem off-putting, but this is actually a highly varied walk, offering much to discover and memorable sea views. It is best enjoyed as a two-day walk, finishing the first day in Dún Laoghaire.

Along the way, you will enjoy Bray Seafront, Shanganagh Park, Seafield Coastal Path, Killiney Beach, Bullock Harbour, the Forty-Foot bathing place and the James Joyce Tower, which houses a museum devoted to the writer’s life. The next day’s highlights include Blackrock Park, Booterstown Nature Reserve, Grand Canal Dock and Christ Church Cathedral. Finish at the Church of St James on James St and then pop in next door for a hot beverage in Groundstate Coffee Shop.

The Coastal Camino is not waymarked, but a comprehensive turn-by-turn account of the route is available within the Bray Celtic Camino brochure. This can be downloaded from the website of the Irish Camino Society. caminosociety.ie

The Derry Walls, Co Derry

Sublimely situated on the River Foyle, Derry offers an intriguing mix of outstanding architecture with historic resonance and makes an ideal gateway to the Donegal Highlands or the Causeway Coast. The city’s show pony is, however, its 1.5km of city walls. Built to withstand canon fire, the walls are 9m wide and make a perfect breezy winter walk with expansive views over the city, the famous Bogside Murals, the Creggan and the red white and blue bedecked Fountain Estate. And if you require more information, there are two museums along the way. The Tower Museum tells the full story of the city from the time of its foundation by St Columba, while the Siege Museum recounts how the Derry Apprentice Boys resisted the attempt by King James II to capture the city during the siege of 1689. Just beneath the walls, an enchanting little Craft Village offers an eclectic mix of artisan shops, restaurants, and atmospheric coffee shops. thederrywalls.com

Scilly Walk, Kinsale, Co Cork

Renowned for its sea views, the Scilly Walk represents a “must do” 6km walk for anyone visiting Kinsale. Take the footpath along the Lower Road from the town centre and up the hill to the Spaniard Pub, where you swing right down a narrow lane. With the sea a constant presence to your right, continue until the route dives inland through woodlands to gain High Road. Go right here, through picturesque Summercove and then up the hill to the magnificent viewing point over Kinsale Harbour at Charles Fort.

Kinsale harbour

The Spaniard, Kinsale

Afterwards, retrace your steps, stopping for a hot beverage at the cosy and firelit Bulman Bar in Summercove or the atmospheric Spaniard Inn further up the hill. kinsale.ie

Sherkin Island, Co Cork

Ireland’s offshore islands are generally for summer, but Sherkin is an exception. An all-year-round island because of its proximity to the coast, the regular ferry service involves just a 10-minute sea crossing of a sheltered harbour from the salty, maritime village of Baltimore. A nice walk to acquaint yourself with the island, the 2km Horseshoe Loop begins from near the island pier and follows tracks and quiet roads above Horseshoe Harbour. About halfway around, you have the option of tagging the blue arrows for about 1km to reach Blue Flag, Silver Strand, offering an expansive vista across multi-islanded Roaringwater Bay to Cape Clear Island. Retrace your steps and then complete the Horseshoe Loop.

Publican Deirdre Murphy Youell chatting to a customer at the Jolly Roger in Sherkin Island.

For a warm beverage, the nearby Jolly Roger, which opens Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon with light bites until 4pm is your best bet. Otherwise, return to Bushes Bar, Baltimore, to enjoy your beverage and maybe a delicious crab sandwich. alltrails.com

Ardmore Cliff Walk, Co Waterford

This 5km stroll offers spectacular coastal views and a sense of reconnecting with history. Start from the centre of Ardmore by keeping the ocean on your left as you ascend while following the signs for the Cliff Walk. Pass the Cliff House Hotel and continue by the early Christian Church and Well of St Declan. Beyond, the path meanders spectacularly around Ardmore Head, with great declivities falling left to the wreck of the Sampson crane ship, which foundered in 1988. Rounding Rams Head, you will be rewarded with a photogenic panorama over Youghal Bay to the east Cork coastline.

View from Ardmore Cliff walk

Now swing inland to explore St Declan’s Monastery. Occupying a striking location, the most prominent landmarks are the 30m high round tower and the roofless 12th century cathedral, which represents one of Ireland’s finest examples of Romanesque architecture. After that, it’s just a short ramble downhill to Ardmore for a beverage and a bite in the family-run Whitehorses Restaurant. ardmorewaterford.com

Drumleague Loop Walk, Co Leitrim

As befits a canal towpath, this is an easy waterside walk on a level surface. From Battlebridge Lock, which lies about 1km west of Leitrim village on the R284, follow the signs for the Leitrim Way and keep the Lough Allen Canal on your right to reach Drumleague Lock after about 2.5km. Go right across the bridge and then head south along L7381 which follows the opposite bank of the canal for about 2.5km to regain Battlebridge. If you wish to extend your walk, you can follow the canal for another 2.5km to reach Drumhauver Bridge. Cross the canal again and return by the opposite bank. From Drumhauver, you can extend your walk by 1km to sample the unique Floating Boardwalk on Acres Lake, but you will have to follow the same side of the canal on your return.

For your hot beverage and maybe more, Beirnes of Battlebridge, an award-winning Gastropub, is open for food from Thursday to Sunday. Otherwise, it is just a 10-minute footpath walk to Leitrim Village, where there are several good food offerings. leitrimtourism.com

One of Ireland’s oldest planned settlements, Abbeyleix is now an outstanding heritage town that rewards visitors with an easy 4.5km, walking trail. Starting from the car park at the Manor Hotel, follow the green arrows for the Collins Bog Loop across the N77 and continue through the sylvan paths of Abbeyleix Demesne. Then, it’s back across the N77 and on to a green lane leading to Killamuck Bog, which is managed by local volunteers and has a boardwalk giving access to its peaty heartland. Here, you have the option of diverting to the 8km Killamuck Loop by going right and trailing the purple arrows as they circumnavigate the entire bog. Otherwise, continue following the green arrows left along the edge of the bog and then onwards through serene woodland to regain the Manor House, Hotel. discoverireland.ie/laois

A frosty morning on Collins Loop, Abbeyleix.

For your beverage, it’s Polly’s Café, conveniently located beside your parking place. Open seven days a week, it has covered seating with glass walls, heating and serves warm drinks, cakes, sandwiches and salads.

Waterford Greenway, Co Waterford

From the car park at Waterford’s South East Technological University, West Campus, follow the signs for the Waterford Greenway. Once on the greenway, go left and continue for about 3km with the River Suir a constant presence to your left. When you see the sign pointing left for Mount Congreve, pop in to the Stables Restaurant for a heartwarming beverage. At this stage, it would be remiss not to visit the famous gardens that were created, as a passion project, by industrialist Ambrose Congreve and have long been regarded as among the world’s finest, (admission charge applies). Afterwards, with an enhanced feeling of peace and wellbeing, retrace your steps to SETU, car park. greenwaysireland.org/waterford-greenway/

Aherlow winter Walking Festival, Co Tipperary (January 24th to 26th)

Walking festivals have recently been popping up countrywide like buds in May. Unsurprisingly, they are entirely confined to our warmer months, with just one exception; the canny folks from the Glen of Aherlow have their festival at the coldest time of year and have reaped a rich reward with an event that has been running for over a decade.

Snow-covered Galtee Mountains

This isn’t surprising for the Glen of Aherlow is a true gem for walkers with the Slievenamuck range offering great low and moderate outings. To the south, the Galtee Mountains provide long challenging circuits on Ireland’s highest inland range, which is regularly snow-covered in January. At day’s end, treat yourself to a hot drink in the Huntsman’s Bar of old world Aherlow House Hotel, which is the base for the event. Further information from Aherlow Failte Society 062 56331 or by visiting aherlow.com