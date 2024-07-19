Holidays in a heatwave: A survival guide for Irish people heading abroad

The Greek government is restricting access to the Acropolis site between 12pm and 5pm as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of visitors during the current heatwave. Photograph: Aris Oikonomou/Getty Images

Looking at a map of Europe, there is red everywhere. In Italy, temperatures are to soar above 40 degrees this week. The Adriatic Sea has reached record-high temperatures, with the water at the walled-city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, reaching 30 degrees. Record levels of energy consumption are being recorded in Serbia due to increased use of air conditioning.

As temperatures rise globally, it is more important than ever for Irish people – who are predominantly fair-skinned and have very little melanin for protection against UV rays – to be aware of the risks of seeking warmer weather overseas.

When people think of protecting themselves in the sun, often the first thought is of skin cancer, but before even considering long-term risks to health there are short-term hazards.

One high-profile example is the recent death of British TV personality Dr Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi. Greek police believe he died of heat exhaustion after losing consciousness while walking in 40 degrees temperatures.

There are more everyday examples in Ireland. A recent report from the Economic and Social Research Institute found higher temperatures increase hospitalisation rates “significantly” for temperature-related health conditions.

This research defined hot days as those between 22-25 degrees, which is significantly lower than the temperatures being seen across the Continent this summer.

It also pointed out that evidence in the literature estimates that under the most pessimistic climate scenario, climate change could lead to 1,400 additional deaths a year in Ireland by the end of the 21st century.

People are advised that it is important to drink plenty of fluids, but to avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine as they can dehydrate you. Photograph: Magali Cohen/AFP

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this week published advice to those travelling to southern and eastern Europe, as a result of the skyrocketing temperatures across the Continent.

The agency said it is important to be aware of the weather forecasts in the destination you are attending, as well as following the local health alert advice.

“Consider who in your party is most vulnerable – eg young children and older people – and plan around making sure they are protected from excessive heat,” the HPSC said.

It said it is important to drink plenty of fluids, but to avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine as they can dehydrate you, while also avoiding going out during the hottest part of the day.

“Limit your physical activity to cooler parts of the day, such as morning or evening. Keep your rooms cool – draw blinds/curtains to block out the daytime sun – [and] open windows when the air outside is cooler than the air inside,” it added.

Dr Suzanne Kelly, assistant medical director at the Irish College of General Practitioners, said when it is hot outside, the human body has to work much harder to cool itself down.

“This means if you have a history of or have cardiovascular disease or diabetes, for example, then it’s creating more work. Extreme heat makes underlying conditions much worse. There is a physiological impact,” Dr Kelly said.

A sizzling heatwave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees. Photograph: Luca Bruno/AP

For a person who is in generally good health, the symptoms of distress from extreme heat are dehydration and confusion, she said.

“The brain won’t work in the same way when you’re in extreme heat and you can see people suffer from acute confusion. You are also much more likely to get a heart attack or a stroke in these conditions,” Dr Kelly said.

Older people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. Prof Rose Anne Kenny, a geriatrician, said the reason behind this is because as we age, the nervous system that controls thermal regulation changes.

“Because of these age-related changes, core temperatures are more vulnerable to external temperatures. Older people find they feel the cold more... and in extreme heat, they don’t have the capacity to respond,” Prof Kenny said.

There are other cohorts of society that are particularly vulnerable to heat stress, primarily pregnant people and children, Dr Kelly points out.

“You need to be particularly careful of children. You often see the baby in the pram with a blanket over it to block out the sun, but that actually increases the temperature of the pram,” Dr Kelly said.

“What you should do there is put a wet blanket up. Pregnant women also are at much increased risk because their body is working harder.”

Living in Ireland, you often hear conversations about needing to increase intake of vitamin D. However, Dr Kelly said people are using this as a justification for unprotected sun exposure, and the benefits of this vitamin do not outweigh the potential risks of prolonged time spent in direct sunlight.

“You would get enough vitamin D if you exposed your forearm for 15 minutes. You are almost certainly getting enough from walking around between April and October, unless you’re lathered in factor 50 from head to toe all day, every day throughout the year,” Dr Kelly said.

“You should not be exposing your skin to the sun in this way. Many milk products are now fortified with vitamin D, and you can get supplements if you feel like you’re lacking this.”

And while increased temperatures can have an impact on a body’s function, there are also environmental risks. High temperatures and low levels of rain increase the risk of wildfires, which can have fatal consequences in affected areas.

High temperatures and low levels of rain increase the risk of wildfires, which can have fatal consequences in affected areas. Photograph: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP

Prof Debbi Stanistreet, head of the department of public health and epidemiology at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said while fires are themselves a high risk, they also “contribute quite significantly to air pollution”.

“Air pollution is worse in the heat... That high pressure of heat creates stagnant air, that means respiratory conditions are going to be much worse,” Prof Stanistreet said.

Prof Stanistreet said hydration while in such high temperatures is really important, and reducing alcohol intake is an important factor in reducing the likelihood of being dehydrated.

“You get these holidays where people go all-inclusive and the psychology of that is you have to get your money’s worth. So people are drinking much greater quantities of alcohol than they would at other times of the year. That would put them at much greater risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Five tips for holidaying in a heatwave

1. Stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, which is typically between noon and 3pm. The shade can be up to 15 degrees cooler than in direct sunlight.

2. Wear loose-fit clothing and ensure skin that is exposed is protected with high-level sun cream. Loose clothing allows air to flow over your body, cooling it down.

3. Though often people think opening the windows during the day is a good way to cool down a room, if the outside temperatures are higher than those indoors then it has the opposite effect. In these cases, people should keep windows and doors closed, and pull down the blinds to retain the cool air indoors.

4. The general recommendation for people is to drink between 1.5-2 litres of water per day. But in much warmer temperatures, doctors say you can double this water intake. This should not include alcohol or coffee, as they are diuretics, resulting in increased water loss.

5. If you are feeling the effects of heat, a cool compress or towel can help your body to regulate its temperature.