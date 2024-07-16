Bray named as one of the world’s most underrated travel destinations for second year

Bray Head is recommended as a spot to visit by Time Out. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bray in Co Wicklow has been listed among Time Out’s “most underrated travel destinations in the world” for a second year in a row.

The list of 24 destinations, chosen by Time Out’s “network of expert editors and globetrotting travel writers”, are described as “overlooked spots” that offer great alternatives to classic travel destinations.

Ranked in spot number 24, Bray features alongside other locations including Filandia in Colombia, Tasmania in Australia and Brown Station in Antarctica.

“It was the arrival of the railway in 1854 that made Bray, just 12 miles south of Dublin, so popular it became known as the Brighton of Ireland. After years of decline, its mile-long Victorian seafront now buzzes with cafes and restaurants,” Time Out says, advising visitors to stroll from the harbour along the esplanade to Bray Head. Butler & Barry and the Harbour Bar are both recommended as spots to refuel at.

READ MORE

“Being acknowledged again by Time Out is a testament to Bray’s enduring appeal,” Bray Tourism’s Eugene Finnegan says. The seaside town first appeared on the list in 2023, ranking 13th out of 14 locations.

Taking the top spot on this year’s list is Filandia, Colombia, for its colourful architecture, countryside views and cuisine. Filandia is followed by Southern Tunisia in second place, described as a “surreal desert realm” with dunes to explore as far as the eye can see.

An ideal escape for beach lovers, kite surfers and scuba divers, São Sebastião, Brazil, which is a three-hour drive from São Paulo, is listed in third place.

Other destinations that feature include Côn Đảo in Vietnam, Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Sibiu in Romania.

“On our newly updated list of the world’s most underrated travel destinations, you won’t find your Bangkoks or your Balis, your Amalfis or your Amsterdams,” Time Out’s travel editor, Grace Beard, said.

“What you will find is a Yosemite dupe, Morocco’s overlooked neighbour, a place where penguins outnumber people, and plenty more travel inspo where that came from.”