Can Leaving Cert results be trusted anymore, given grade inflation?

Last year exam authorities adjusted students’ marked scripts upwards by an average of almost 8%. There has been a similar pattern this year

I see this year’s Leaving Certs have yet another bumper crop of top grades. Are these kids really that much more intelligent than their parents?

Yes, results for the class of 2024 are on a par with the record haul of grades in recent years. However, that is because Minister for Education Norma Foley directed the State Examinations Commission to ensure this year’s results were kept at a similar level to recent years.

Grades soared during the Covid pandemic, when teachers provided estimated grades for their students. So as not to disadvantage this year’s students – who are competing for college places with applicants with results from previous years – the Minister decided to keep grades at the inflated levels recorded during the pandemic era.

So, how much higher are grades this year compared with pre-pandemic times?

This year exam authorities adjusted students’ marked scripts upwards by an average of almost 7.5 per cent cent as part of a “postmarking adjustment”. This resulted in 68 per cent of students’ grades increasing. There was a similar pattern last year.

This, presumably, means students are getting even higher points. They’ll be delighted

Many are thrilled – but it may not last long once CAO college offers are issued on Wednesday.

Stronger grades mean more students are on high points which leads to elevated points requirements for many courses. This also makes it harder for universities to differentiate between top candidates. In recent years some unfortunate students on maximum points – 625 – missed out on their chosen courses due to the use of random selection. We may well see a repeat of this next Wednesday when CAO offers are issued.

Can we really trust these grades, given all this artificial grade inflation?

The high profile of results, inevitably, will raise questions over the integrity of Leaving Cert qualifications themselves. It is vital for grades to hold their value for universities, which set minimum entry criteria for courses. Employers also rely on grades as a sign of students’ aptitude in a subject area, while European universities also rely on the integrity of grades for college entry. There is also some concern in higher education circles in Ireland that inflated grades may be one of a number of factors behind higher dropout rates in college.

So, we’re stuck with high grades forever?

No. Norma Foley has pledged to reduce grade inflation over a number of years, starting from next year. It won’t be popular with the class of 2025, who will be at a disadvantage in the hunt for college places compared with college applicants from recent years with stronger results.

This will be a problem for whoever is minister for education after the next general election.