A new sculpture trail for Cork, Guggi at the Kerlin and a limited edition Beatles photograph in Limerick

Brush off the cobwebs, after the overindulgence of the festive period, with a stroll around the Rebel County’s new art installation, Island City: Cork’s Urban Sculpture Trail.

The contemporary trail, which runs throughout the city, was installed over the past six months. It officially opened in December after two years of planning, and is the biggest single investment in public art in the city, funded by Fáilte Ireland under the Urban Animation Investment Scheme.

The National Sculpture Factory, an artists’ support network and “a factory for the art of the future”, assisted with commissioning support with the temporary artworks, which will be in situ for the next five years.

“Intended to illuminate Cork city’s unique heritage in an arresting, intriguing and playful way, the project is reinvigorating and reimagining public spaces for locals and visitors alike, creating points of interest for people to connect with the city centre,” says a spokesperson.

hThe trail takes in the Exchange Building on Carey’s Lane, Cook Street (on the intersection of Princes Street and Plunkett Street and Triskel Christchurch which features Tempus Futurum by Brian Kenny. This unique light installation beamed on the facade of the first church in Cork city, dating from 1050, is said to echo the adage: “A society thrives when elders plant trees under whose shade they’ll never rest.” It also reflects on sustainability, “showcasing the link between human choices and nature’s balance”.

Irish art in New York

Artists Ciaran Murphy and Niamh O’Malley are showcasing their latest works in parallel exhibitions at Grimm Gallery, 54 White Street, New York.

O’Malley represented Ireland at the 59th Venice Biennale in the solo exhibition Gather, and now, in her first exhibition foray to the US, presents Lightbox, which will run alongside Murphy’s work until February 17th 2024.

Mayo native Murphy, whose residencies include a Tony O’Malley award, Trinity College Dublin and Irish Museum of Modern Art (Imma), is showcasing his second exhibition in the Tribeca district gallery with Still, Weight, Thing. His work, often described as melancholic, was also referred to as being “dreamlike” at his 2022 exhibition at the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin.

Guggi at the Kerlin Gallery

Opening this Thursday at the Kerlin Gallery in Dublin is Them, an exhibition of new paintings, sculpture and works on paper by Guggi. Over the past three decades the artist has gained recognition for his art, and these well-established forms and techniques are used in this exhibition on a deeply personal subject – the recent loss of both his parents – resulting in much diversified media.

Signed limited edition photograph of members of the Beatles by Pattie Boyd

Limerick fair

Hibernian Antique Fairs, now in its 36th year, will host the National Antique Fair at Limerick Racecourse on January 27th and 28th. The Purple Onion Gallery in Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, will showcase a number of artworks, to include a signed limited edition photograph of members of The Beatles by Pattie Boyd. The model and photographer was married to Beatles guitarist George Harrison, as well as Eric Clapton, and the songs Layla and Wonderful Tonight are said to have been inspired by her.

grimmgallery.com, corkcity.ie