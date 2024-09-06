Simone Gannon: I’ve used one brand of mascara for more than seven years. Here’s why

I am somewhat ruthless when it comes to mascara. Over the years, I’ve tried countless mascaras – both as a beauty writer and long before that, as a beauty enthusiast (or perhaps an addict; let’s just say I love beauty). With just one swipe, I can tell if a mascara is good and worth the money.

Some mascaras offer separation and length, while others focus on thickening, densifying, and providing a dramatically dark finish. That’s all well and good, but I don’t want just one of those effects – I want them all, and I want them from a single product. And I don’t want to spend more than €20 on it. Like I said, I’m ruthless.

One mascara has done the unthinkable for several years now: it has consistently checked all of my mascara-related boxes while more or less maintaining its original launch price – a pretty remarkable feat by today’s standards (if I recall correctly, it was €16.50 when it launched in the spring of 2017).

That’s not to say our relationship has been entirely smooth. Over the years, there have been a few bumps in the road, such as new iterations enriched with castor oil, new colour options, and even a waterproof version. None of these quite hit the mark for me. In fact, they only fuelled my fear that the original might eventually disappear. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened.

What mascara am I talking about? L’Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara – the original, in black.

Priced at about €16.99, depending on where you shop, this is the mascara to end all mascaras, and here’s why: Lash Paradise features a remarkably dense wand that somehow never clumps or holds too much product, avoiding a gloopy application. Instead, it delivers fluffy, lengthened, and dramatically dark lashes. When you push the wand right into the roots and wiggle outwards, it creates a fan effect, splaying and separating the lashes in the most appealing way.

Even better, this mascara can be layered – and when I say layered, I really mean it. I’ve pushed the boundaries of the recommended application on several occasions, with excellent results. This is a mascara that can handle up to four coats without looking ridiculous. Yes, we’re talking false lash effect territory, but in the best possible way. The number of coats doesn’t lead to clumpiness or build-up; instead, you get a stunningly dramatic, fluttery finish that doesn’t flake, smudge, or leak as the day goes on.

L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara (€17 at pharmacies nationwide)

Over the years, other mascaras have caught my attention - some even for quite a while - but their elevated price point always led me back to my old favourite. Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara (€30 from clarins.ie) is one such mascara. It has a satisfyingly large, dense wand that delivers thick, lusciously dark lashes, and I’m also fond of the glossy packaging. Another favourite is Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes (€32 from charlottetilbury.com), an excellent and somewhat underrated mascara that lengthens, separates, and layers beautifully without creating that dreaded spidery look.

Suffice it to say, if Lash Paradise is ever discontinued, I’m not sure what I’ll do. Until that day (which I hope never comes), give it a try if you’re in the market for a new mascara. I think you’ll love it as much as I do – though “love” might be too weak a word, considering I’ve dedicated an entire column to it.

This week I’m loving... Voya Aromatic Roller Balls

Voya Aromatic Roller Balls (€32 each from voya.ie)

New and alluring from gorgeous Irish lifestyle brand Voya is a collection of Aromatic Roller Balls (€32 from voya.ie). Available in three unique blends; Rest, Essence and Zest, they are designed to be applied to pulse points whenever you need to self-soothe, balance or invigorate. The luxurious, neatly packaged vials are perfect for tossing in your handbag too.