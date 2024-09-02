Classic skirts and burgundy tones: getting your work wardrobe autumn-ready

In September, as your wardrobe transitions from summer to autumn, so should your office attire; if you’ve intended to elevate or refresh your work wardrobe, there’s no better time.

Take stock of your professional wardrobe, take a look at what you need to add depth and dimension, and identify pieces that can seamlessly transition into the cooler months. It’s not only about newness; personal shopper Orla Sheridan loves helping her clients transition into the new season with their wardrobe.

“I usually go through their wardrobe and pull the pieces that will continue to work into the next season,” Sheridan says. “Some looks that almost always work include white or cream jeans, long white dresses, or slip skirts. Pair a black blazer with your white tee and white jeans or a grey cashmere knit with your white skirts.”

Additional layers are key to ensure you are weather-ready for your commute. Consider light layers, like a trench coat or a knit, for those unseasonably warm autumnal days that can be layered further come winter. Knits don’t have to be restricted to jumpers – try incorporating lightweight knitted skirts, co-ords, or dresses into your work wardrobe for a comfortable but polished look.

READ MORE

A richer palette of earthy neutrals will infuse your outfits with opulent tones and refined textures, bringing sophisticated depth. Autumnal shades like khaki, olive, chocolate and burgundy will seamlessly blend into a work wardrobe.

Image consultant Isabel Gleeson agrees: “I work with many clients on adding colour to their wardrobes. I recommend deep burgundy this season, especially for accessories, chocolate brown, and many different green tones.” These rich, versatile hues will bring a refined neutrality ideal for a professional environment.

All shades will pair well with a monochrome palette, like classic black or crisp white, but if you want fresher combinations, try burgundy and grey. With its deep, luxe tone, the wine hue also matches with a selection of sweet pastel shades, like blush, sky blue, or butter yellow.

Blazer, €199, & Other Stories,

Trousers, €129, & Other Stories,

Chocolate brown is surprisingly versatile, especially as a warm, less severe alternative to black. Pair it with beige or camel for a chic and timeless combination.

Updating your work wardrobe with contemporary silhouettes is another way of making it feel more timely. Wide or barrel-leg trousers will give any outfit a playful, off-the-moment twist. For the ultimate versatility, keep them in a neutral palette and pair them with sleek, structured separates. A fitted blazer or a cropped jacket can add the sharpness needed to balance the relaxed fit of the trousers.

Blazer (€49.99 from H&M), leather skirt (€199 from H&M) , skirt (€49.99 from H&M), white shirt (€79 from Cos)

A crisp white or striped button-down is the perfect base for autumnal work outfits. As well as working as a stand-alone piece, the shirt is a master layer – whether worn over a T-shirt for a more relaxed look or slipped under a knitted tank, longline waistcoat or blazer. If want to add flair, look for a shirt or blouse with interesting details. “In AW23, there was a lot more focus on interesting sleeves but it feels this season has more of a focus on interesting collars which is fun to incorporate for workwear,” Gleeson says.

Clockwise from bottom left: Leather burgundy bag (€345 from Flattered), studded ballet flats (€55 from M&S), snake ballet flat (€145, from Whistles), suede bag (€250 from Cos), Bordeaux loafers (€390 from LK Bennett)

Shirting also pairs well with another modern workwear essential – the midi skirt. It’s a transitional hero that pairs perfectly with loafers or the shoe of the season – ballet flats. “Ballet flats remain on trend but in a new and elevated way. I have seen many suede and studded ballet flats on the high street. It is always great to have a new smart flat in our wardrobe,” Gleeson says.

Knitted ribbed shirt, €36, Very

Khaki blouse, €49.99, Mango

Grey cropped jacket, €129, Whistles

Leopard print blouse, €122, Damson Madder