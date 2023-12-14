Christmas gifts: For beauty lovers who only think they have everything

Anyone who knows their beauty stuff would be likely to be impressed if they found one of our Christmas gift recommendations under the tree. Photograph: iStock

Niche brands, hard-to-get products, new launches and luxury purchases not casually undertaken – this list contains all of the above and more, curated especially for the beauty lover you’re stressing over buying a great gift for. As a beauty editor of 15 years, I’d be overjoyed to see any of these nestled under my Christmas tree, so rest assured they’re going to land.

Sarah Chapman Limited Edition Intensive Hand Cream is luxurious to use

Sarah Chapman Limited Edition Intensive Hand Cream

Such is the effectiveness of each Sarah Chapman product that once you try one you invariably wonder what others you can use. This next-generation rejuvenating cream for the hands rivals the potency of Sarah’s targeted facial formulas. It contains a stable form of vitamin C and a pigment-inhibiting active, to prevent hyperpigmentation. Coenzyme Q10 and vitamin E, among others, round out the impressive ingredients list but for comfort alone this one is a winner: a barrier-bolstering blend of mango butter, shea butter and Abyssinian oil make it luxurious to use.

Clean Glow Trio I, a playful twist on Westman Atelier classics

Westman Atelier: Clean Glow Trio I

There’s something a little bit magical about Westman Atelier – and, for many, the price means the magic has to wait. But for a beauty lover with a generous gift-giver, you can’t do better than this playful twist on Westman classics. Made with clean, high-performance and skin-loving ingredients, this trio set allows you to sculpt, blush and glow with the iconic contour, highlight, and blush sticks in a mini, travel-ready size. It’s available in two variations so you can find your ideal shade.

Augustinus Bader's Winter Radiance System is a skincare winner

Augustinus Bader: The Winter Radiance System

I once met Augustinus Bader and, let me tell you, I drank the Kool-Aid. There wasn’t a thing that man could’ve told me that I wouldn’t trust – a scientist with absolutely not a care in the world for marketing jargon or swizz, you can’t help but trust his products. And then you try them and realise you were right to trust. This winter radiance system would be a skincare winner for anyone who appreciates quality and innovation. The set includes their award-winning The Rich Cream, a Cream Cleansing Gel and a single pack of the brand’s eye patches.

Spot Dots – hydrocolloid circles that you pop on any spot to quickly clear it – from Pestle and Mortar

Pestle and Mortar: The Spot Dots

These are cost-effective and Irish but, honestly – they’re among my favourite products of 2023. The Spot Dots are hydrocolloid circles that you pop on any spot to quickly clear it. They work overnight to zap zits, flatten blemishes and reveal clearer skin. Infused with salicylic acid and tea tree, these ultra-thin dots work overnight to absorb pus and impurities from spots while protecting against the scars that happen when you pop. However, here’s the best thing: if you need to use one during the day to stop yourself picking, or just to conceal a particularly nasty one, they are virtually invisible. Very impressive and practical for any beauty lover.

The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm works to smooth fine lines and define contour

The Inkey List Tripetide Plumping Lip Balm

Iconic international beauty brand The Inkey List has launched its new clinically proven plumping lip balm. I first spotted it online when brand co-founder Colette Laxton posted weekly progress videos over the first few weeks of using it; instantly, I was sold. The soft balm texture, with a natural sheen, works overtime to plump for a fuller lip with more volume, smoothing fine lines and defining lip contour. The makers recommend using it at least three times a day and, thankfully, not much more than three goes are needed because it lasts on the lip.

The Lash Star Beauty Heated Lash Curler, designed by Orla Maguire

Lash Star Beauty Heated Lash Curler

Level up any beauty obsessive’s eyelash game with a heated lash curler. Designed by Irish-American beauty guru Orla Maguire, this is something even the biggest beauty fan isn’t likely to have just yet. With four heat settings, the nickel-chromium rod gives even heat distribution to shape while also protecting your lashes. Crafted to be used on real or false lashes and lash extensions, it’s a nifty and compact little tool for when you’re doing a full beat.

The 14 Day Mani Gel Polish Starter Kit is well priced and ultra-convenient

14 Day Mani Gel Polish Starter Kit

This set from 14 Day Manicure, founded by Irishwoman Suzanne Fowler, is well priced and ultra-convenient, particularly if you are decent at doing your own nails but usually spend on pricey manicures in salon. From nudes to neons, 14 Day Mani has one of the most extensive gel polish colour ranges, with more than 400 shades, including fan favourites Need a Vacation, Queen of Everything and Prosecco Gecko. This best-selling starter kit includes everything you need to recreate the salon look, including prep tools, top and base coat, UV/LED lamp, and four polish colours of your choice. Experienced home manicurists will get great use out of it.

The Storyderm Princess Shine gift kit offers a taste of Korean skincare standards

Storyderm Princess Shine kit

€199 (individual contents worth €252.90), storyderm.ie

Storyderm is a Korean cosmeceutical skincare line sold in professional salons – and it has taken the beauty world by storm. It has a unique ingredient deck featuring things such as spicules (liquid microneedles) and crystallised hyaluronic acid spears. It uses dynamic ingredients that stand out not only in the treatment room but also in home-care products. Korean skincare sets a high bar and this Princess Shine gifting kit is perfect for someone looking to explore the brand and get an overview of its efficacy.

Aime advent calendar, a great way for curious beauty lovers to get a bird’s eye view of the brand

Aime Advent Calendar

€175 (individual contents worth €330), aime.co

After a chance meeting during an internship in their early 20s, Aime founders Mathilde Lacombe and François Morrier reconnected years later to create Joliebox, the first French beauty subscription box of its kind. Then, in 2018, they joined forces again and created the first French beauty brand to blend nutrition, supplementation and cosmetic skincare – Aime. This advent calendar is a great way for a curious beauty lover to get a bird’s-eye view of the brand. Proclaiming itself an “inside out” routine, the calendar includes nine full-size and five travel-size products, seven sample sizes and four exclusive products.