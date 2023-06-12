Tony Awards 2023: Red carpet looks and ceremony highlights

Tony Awards 2023: Jodie Comer accepts the award for best leading actress in a play for Prima Facie. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Crystal Lucas-Perry arrives at the Tony Awards at United Palace theatre in New York. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA Michael Arden accepts the Tony Award for best direction of a musical for Parade. Photograph: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times Tony Awards 2023: Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose perform onstage during the ceremony. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Tony Awards at United Palace theatre in New York. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA Antwayn Hopper arrives at the Tony Awards at United Palace theatre in New York. Photograph: Cindy Ord/Getty Joel Grey and his daughter Jennifer Grey, as he accepted the Tony Award for lifetime achievement. Photograph: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times Uzo Aduba arrives at the Tony Awards at United Palace theatre in New York. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Jessica Chastain arrives at the Tony Awards at United Palace theatre in New York. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Sean Hayes accepts the Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for Good Night, Oscar. Photograph: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times