The new Irish online store that has set fashion hearts beating

Ecru clothing balances neutral colours with easy-going shapes, many of which are one size fits all. Photograph: Dylan Madden

A new venture by two seasoned former Brown Thomas buyers has set tongues wagging and hearts beating among the fashion fraternity in Dublin. Ecru Studios is an online store founded by husband and wife team John Redmond and Karen Higgins. Between them they have clocked up more than 30 years as creative powers in the store, John as creative director of the group and Karen as head of buying, travelling the world sourcing luxury brands in fashion and accessories to introduce to the Irish market.

They have fulfilled a long-held dream of setting up on their own, joining forces to bring together fashion and lifestyle pieces carefully scouted from designers, artisans and artists from Spain, Italy, Sweden and Denmark that reflect their own values and aesthetics. Trends are not the focus, and the clothing balances neutral colours with easy-going shapes, many of which are one size fits all. Staying warm will be everybody’s priority this winter, and there is no shortage of items in their selection that fulfils that function with style and simplicity.

Organic cotton striped shirt €190, black wide leg crepe pant €240, Stylein vegan leather woven bag €405 by Themoire. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Double-face wool blend tie belt coat €685 by Stylein, recycled cashmere knit €360, and wide soft cotton pant €240 by Cordera. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Wide sleeve black dress €315 by Stylein, vegan leather bag €270 by Themoire. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Alpaca sweater €360, trousers €240, scarf €145 by Cordera, glossy leather bag €330 by Hereu. Green camisole print €110 by Paper Collective. Photograph: Dylan Madden

“We called it Ecru because it is a blank canvas and our starting point,” says Higgins. “We chose real clothes for real life. We wanted to embody comfort with beautiful, simple everyday clothes that take you everywhere, with brands that are under the radar and don’t scream logos.” There is, for example, a black winter wrap coat from Sweden that looks and feels like cashmere, but is actually double-faced wool and the perfect cover-up for chilly winter days.

Elsewhere, a soft wool bouclé waistcoat, hoodie or popover worn with a striped cotton shirt and organic cotton wide leg trousers are designed to fit every shape. A simple black dress with bell sleeves or a long grey one in knit are items that work for daytime as easily as evening. Accessories include long alpaca wraps, lightweight ankle boots, polished shoes, crossbodies and some striking eco faux fur woven clutches, also from selected European brands.

Toffee boucle waistcoat €235, striped cotton boyfriend shirt €235, wide soft pants €240, camel leather envelope bag €240, sanded ochre vase €169 by 101 Copenhagen, Blue Cape print €110 by Paper Collective. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Double-face wool popover half-zip jacket €420, Kingston crop jean €200, both Stylein, velvet cushion €148 by Christina Lundsteen. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Hooded boucle knit sweater €325, fine wool masculine pant €295 by Cordera. Green Camisole print €110 by Paper Collective. Photograph: Dylan Madden

Redmond, who has painted for many years and had his first solo show in 2016, shows his hand with the choice of sculptures, vases, prints and decorative lights in the Ecru collection, along with candles, patchwork cushions and other objets d’art — a lifestyle mix of things they’d like in their own home as people passionate about quality and craftsmanship.

Ecru opened for business on September 13th. Over time they hope to expand with pop-ups and collaborations with other makers. ecrustudios.ie