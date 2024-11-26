Christmas gifts: The best stocking fillers for under €50

Jewellery
(Irish designers)
Green Glitter Christmas Tree Earrings, €42 at A Little Idea alittleidea.ie
Holly earrings, €42 at A Little Idea alittleidea.ie
Pog Fidget Heart Ring, €45 by Melissa Curry
Lyra bracelet,€48 at One Dame Lane
Triple spike huggies, €48 at One Dame Lane
Men’s accessories
Orwell & Browne Stippled Cornflower Donegal Tweed Cufflinks €43 at The Collective
Orwell & Browne Speckled Burgundy Donegal Tweed Cufflinks €43 at The Collective
Glen mini check men’s lambswool scarf, €39.95 from McNutt of Donegal
Blue Herringbone Lambswool Scarf €29 at Foxford
Women’s accessories
Cashmere socks, €36 by Le Bon Shoppe at Scout
Kola socks, €28 by Ant45 at Costume
Orange metallic card holder €19.50 at Oliver Bonas
One hundred per cent cashmere handwarmers, €50 by Ekotree at the Irish Design Shop
Irish groceries tote, €17 by Prints of Ireland at Designist
Cupla Focal socks, €9.50 by Irish Socksciety at Designist
Notions Enamel badge €10 by Wall Hello at April and the Bear
Beauty
Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm, €38 at Ella & Jo
Bare by Vogue face tanning drops, €22 at Seagreen
Pestle & Mortar 3 Step Hydration Set €49 at Avoca
Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum Mini €16 at Avoca
Jade Roller, €24 at oxmantownskincare.ie
Forager Head Melter Balm, €19 at Russborough Shop
Stationery and books
Parker personalised pen, €39 at very.ie
The Super Bloom Handbook, €22 at Nordic Elements
Set of Hare Lovers Note Cards, €24.95 at Plunkett Press Stationers
Set of Dog Lovers Note Cards, €24.95 at Plunkett Press Stationers
Homeware
Cactus ornament, €22.99 at Homesense
Poolbeg pillar candles, €20 at Scout
Pink and green crystal candleholder, €40 at ecrustudios.com
Green crystal candleholder, €40 at ecrustudios.com
Rabbit – yoga china mug, €18 by HAM at Nordic Elements
Mini booklight, €46 by Gingko at Designist
County Series print, €50 by Caman & Co at Article
Ada glass candle holder, €22.50 at Article
6 Piece Cocktail Set, €49.95 at Meadows & Byrne
Incense, €9.50, by Be Kind at the Irish Design Shop
BeepEgg singing floating egg timer, €25 at Designist
Christmas Wish scented candle, €45 by Neom at Seagreen
Yeti Travel Mug, €40 at The Great Outdoors
Food and drink
Box of hand-painted chocolates, €33 at Grá Chocolates
Vegan chocolate truffles, €7.50 by Harry’s Nut Butter at the Irish Design Shop
