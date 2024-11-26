Christmas gifts: The best stocking fillers for under €50

Jewellery

(Irish designers)

Green Glitter Christmas Tree Earrings, €42 at A Little Idea alittleidea.ie

Holly earrings, €42 at A Little Idea alittleidea.ie

Pog Fidget Heart Ring, €45 by Melissa Curry

Lyra bracelet,€48 at One Dame Lane

READ MORE

Triple spike huggies, €48 at One Dame Lane

Men’s accessories

Orwell & Browne Stippled Cornflower Donegal Tweed Cufflinks €43 at The Collective

Orwell & Browne Speckled Burgundy Donegal Tweed Cufflinks €43 at The Collective

Glen mini check men’s lambswool scarf, €39.95 from McNutt of Donegal

Blue Herringbone Lambswool Scarf €29 at Foxford

Women’s accessories

Cashmere socks, €36 by Le Bon Shoppe at Scout

Kola socks, €28 by Ant45 at Costume

Orange metallic card holder €19.50 at Oliver Bonas

One hundred per cent cashmere handwarmers, €50 by Ekotree at the Irish Design Shop

Irish groceries tote, €17 by Prints of Ireland at Designist

Cupla Focal socks, €9.50 by Irish Socksciety at Designist

Notions Enamel badge €10 by Wall Hello at April and the Bear

Beauty

Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm, €38 at Ella & Jo

Bare by Vogue face tanning drops, €22 at Seagreen

Pestle & Mortar 3 Step Hydration Set €49 at Avoca

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum Mini €16 at Avoca

Jade Roller, €24 at oxmantownskincare.ie

Forager Head Melter Balm, €19 at Russborough Shop

Stationery and books

Parker personalised pen, €39 at very.ie

The Super Bloom Handbook, €22 at Nordic Elements

Set of Hare Lovers Note Cards, €24.95 at Plunkett Press Stationers

Set of Dog Lovers Note Cards, €24.95 at Plunkett Press Stationers

Homeware

Cactus ornament, €22.99 at Homesense

Poolbeg pillar candles, €20 at Scout

Pink and green crystal candleholder, €40 at ecrustudios.com

Green crystal candleholder, €40 at ecrustudios.com

Rabbit – yoga china mug, €18 by HAM at Nordic Elements

Mini booklight, €46 by Gingko at Designist

County Series print, €50 by Caman & Co at Article

Ada glass candle holder, €22.50 at Article

6 Piece Cocktail Set, €49.95 at Meadows & Byrne

Incense, €9.50, by Be Kind at the Irish Design Shop

BeepEgg singing floating egg timer, €25 at Designist

Christmas Wish scented candle, €45 by Neom at Seagreen

Yeti Travel Mug, €40 at The Great Outdoors

Food and drink

Box of hand-painted chocolates, €33 at Grá Chocolates

Vegan chocolate truffles, €7.50 by Harry’s Nut Butter at the Irish Design Shop