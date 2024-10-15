Suicide rate among Travellers ‘should be treated as the crisis it is’

Michael O'Flaherty, Council of Europe commissioner for Human Rights, at the Traveller Suicide Awareness Day Commemoration ceremony in Limerick on October 14th, 2024. Photograph: Candice Imbert/Council of Europe/PA Wire

The high numbers of suicides among Travellers, including children, should be “treated as the crisis that it is”, the Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, Michael O’Flaherty, has said.

Mr O’Flaherty also said the “persistent racism and discrimination” against Travellers and Roma in Irish society require “sustained attention across Government”.

The commissioner visited Ireland for five days last week, during which he focused on the human rights of Travellers and Roma and issues related to refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

He visited several halting sites in Dublin and Limerick, some which did not have access to electricity, adequate sanitation facilities or plumbing.

Mr O’Flaherty said more attention should be paid to addressing the causes that lead to the over-representation of Travellers in prisons, including policing practices and the criminalisation of trespassing.

“Concerted efforts are required to ensure that Travellers can have the same trust in the gardaí as the majority population,” he said.

The commissioner also said he was struck by the disproportionate application of reduced timetables for Traveller and Roma children in schools, “excluding them from substantial parts of the curriculum”.

“The right to education is fundamental. Significantly reducing time spent in school thwarts access to equal opportunities throughout life,” he said. “Priority attention is needed to improve these children’s access to education.”

Mr O’Flaherty participated in a ceremony in Limerick dedicated to the memory of Travellers who have died of suicide. “The high numbers of suicide among Travellers, including children, should be treated as the crisis that it is,” he said.

“The Government should continue to support and further develop both mainstream and special measures to address the significant health inequalities affecting Travellers, including as regards mental health”.

Regarding the situation of international protection applicants, the commissioner was “alarmed” that single men seeking asylum in Ireland are not offered accommodation and often end up sleeping rough.

“I highly appreciate the continued welcome extended by Ireland to Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection and people fleeing conflict or persecution elsewhere, and the efforts made to address the long-standing shortages in accommodation,” he said.

“However, there are over 2,800 men currently exposed not only to adverse weather conditions but also growing hostility against them. I note that the Government recognises the extent of this challenge and urge it to resolve the situation before the onset of winter.”

Mr O’Flaherty said he encouraged Irish authorities to ensure that border security measures are conducted in full compliance with their international human rights and refugee protection obligations.