Homeless figures reach record high with 14,429 people in emergency accommodation

Over 4,000 children are homeless, according to the latest figures

The number of homeless people has reached yet another record, of 14,429, including over 4,000 children in over 2,000 families last month.

The latest data, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, also show the number of homeless adults surpassed 10,000 for the first time while the number of children decreased by three.

The figures say that during the week of July 22nd to 28th there were 10,028 adults and 4,401 children in emergency accommodation. There were 2,086 families accessing homelessness shelter. In addition, there were 6,573 single adults.

These compare with 14,303 people in emergency accommodation in June, including 9,899 adults and 4,404 children.

READ MORE

The latest numbers represent a 12.3 per cent increase in the 12 months since July last year, when there were 12,847 people in emergency accommodation including 9,018 adults and 3,829 children.

None of this data includes homeless people who are in domestic refuges, those in direct provision centres who have leave to remain in the State, those who are sleeping rough, or the 2,539 male asylum seekers awaiting offers of accommodation.

The highest numbers of homeless are in Dublin, where last month there were 10,487 people in emergency accommodation, including 3,289 children in 1,488 families. There were 4,634 single adult in emergency accommodation.

The total in the capital is a 10.5 per cent increase on the 9,484 total in July 2023.

More to follow