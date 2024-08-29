Funds raised to provide Letterfrack survivor with mobility scooter which HSE unable to provide

A Dublin man who was confined to his house for more than two years because the HSE could not provide a suitable wheelchair says he will “take it slowly” as he gets used to going outdoors again.

Michael Dunne (73), whose situation was reported in The Irish Times in July, received a new mobility scooter last week after a fundraising campaign amassed almost €12,000.

The Clondalkin-based man has severe spinal stenosis – a narrowing of the vertebrae in the upper spine – and chronic gout, both of which resulted in full paralysis of his legs over two years ago.

He had been provided with a manual wheelchair, which was suitable for indoors only, by the HSE in late 2022. While he could propel himself around the house with his feet, he could not push himself along as the wheels were too small and his arms too weak. His wife, Concepta, was too frail to push him.

The local HSE occupational therapist (OT) in 2022 advised the couple their house needed adaptations, including a ramp into it, a stair lift, bathroom adaptation and door-widenings, before an electric wheelchair would be provided.

The local authority agreed to fund the works but the couple had to take out a €5,000 credit union loan to pay the deposit on them. This has yet to be reimbursed. Both dependent on social welfare, they have been paying this off at €60 a week. Despite the works being completed, Mrs Dunne was told in November 2022 her husband would have to wait 37 months for an electric wheelchair.

In July, Mr Dunne described his home as his “cell”, adding he felt like “giving up”.

A survivor of institutional abuse at Letterfrack industrial school – to which he was sent aged 14 – he suffers ongoing post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety. His PTSD made staying in full-time employment difficult, though he worked in both construction and outdoor advertising and volunteered for more than 10 years advising people on welfare rights.

Following the report, Sage Advocacy, which supports vulnerable adults and older people including survivors of industrial abuse, contacted Mr Dunne and assigned an OT to support him.

So too did Colm O’Gorman, former executive director of Amnesty International and founder of the One In Four charity, who initiated the fundraising campaign. The funds raised have covered a new mobility scooter as recommended by Sage’s OT, backup batteries and will also pay off the credit union loan.

Mr Dunne was outside his home on Wednesday practising using the scooter. He was “a bit nervous” and “a bit emotional”, he said. “It feels strange after 2½ years. I want to thank everybody for the help and that people recognised the position I was in.”

Mr O’Gorman said he should not have to thank people for something that was “the very least” he should have. “You are entitled to this. You have a right to this. The State should have provided you with this,” he told him. Agreeing, Mr Dunne said nonetheless he was “very thankful”.

Asked if he would like now, using his free travel pass, to take trips around Ireland, Mr Dunne said he had not left Dublin since he returned from Letterfrack, aged 16.

“Even the thought of leaving Dublin makes me feel anxious. No, it’s been too long. It’s been embedded in my head, this restriction. There is a limit to how much I can do. I don’t want people to see me doing an anxiety attack,” he replied.

“I am looking forward to going to my daughter’s house around the corner, and going to the shops and being free again to look at all the items on the shelves. I have some hope now, and I will take it slowly.”

The HSE has been asked for a response.