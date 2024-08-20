Deadline missed for mother-and-baby redress deal with church orders

The Government negotiator tasked with securing money from church orders for mother-and-baby home redress has failed to land a deal within the deadline set by Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman hired former trade unionist Sheila Nunan in May 2023 at a rate of €377 per day worked, with instructions to recommend a “best and final offer” from Catholic and Church of Ireland bodies within six months.

This deadline, set out in internal files, was never disclosed when she took on the role of “expert negotiator”. The aim was to accelerate talks which had already continued for two years with no breakthrough.

After 15 months, however, the Minister’s department said the talks had still not reached the point of a final offer of money being made from congregations involved in the running of the homes for unmarried mothers and babies.

With no sign of a deal, records released under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act point to continued difficulties in the effort to secure church contributions to the €800 million State redress scheme for survivors.

A list of files shows correspondence with seven Catholic bodies: the Bon Secours sisters; the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul; Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary; Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; the Sisters of Mercy; the Sisters of St John of God; and the Legion of Mary, a lay organisation.

There was also correspondence with the Church of Ireland in connection with the Protestant-run Bethany home.

Still, the department refused FOI access to such records on that basis that they are being treated as confidential “while the negotiation is ongoing”.

Almost a decade has passed since a commission of investigation was established in February 2015 to examine harm caused to tens of thousands of women and children at 14 mother-and-baby homes and four county homes. The inquiry covered the years between 1922 and 1998.

When its disputed report was published in January 2021, Mr O’Gorman wrote to 11 Catholic and Church of Ireland leaders saying they “may wish to consider” making “a financial contribution” to redress costs. He wrote to them a second time in November 2021 and commenced meetings.

After fruitless talks under the Minister’s stewardship, he engaged Ms Nunan. Although the Government issued a statement naming Ms Nunan as Mr O’Gorman’s official nominee, church orders still sent correspondence to the Minister.

Consultants EY later signed a contract to provide a “financial report” on each of the church bodies to Ms Nunan “and ongoing advice in verbal and written form”.

Asked about the missed deadline and the lack of deal, the Department of Equality said: “As provided for in her letter of engagement, Minister O’Gorman has agreed that as the process is still ongoing, Ms Nunan will continue her work to its conclusion.”

The department added: “That process is not at ‘best and final offer’ stage. Until the process is concluded and Minister O’Gorman subsequently briefs Government, the department will not be commenting on any detail within.”

Ms Nunan did not respond to a message on Sunday seeking comment for this piece.