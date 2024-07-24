Issue of new State apology to thalidomide survivors ‘will be dealt with’

The issuing of a new State apology to Irish survivors of thalidomide will be dealt with “wholesomely and in full”, survivors have said following a meeting with Government leaders in Dublin on Wednesday.

The Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) previously reacted angrily to a statement issued by the Coalition leaders, which they said contained “sympathy” rather than an apology and acceptance of the State’s role in the scandal.

“To say that the letter caused shock and upset would be an understatement because the letter excluded so much that is important to the Irish Thalidomide Association members,” said ITA spokeswoman Finola Cassidy at the time. “The word apology does not appear in this letter at all. It does not enter even the script of this letter. Expression of sympathy and general regret is not an apology. That’s why we are so upset.”

However, speaking following Wednesday’s meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, Ms Cassidy said she was satisfied the group’s previous concerns would be addressed soon.

“Categorically, the letter we received was an expression of sympathy,” she said. “It was not an apology. But going forward I am quite satisfied that issue will be dealt with wholesomely and in full. Going forward it is going to be an engagement now, very quickly, on the parameters of how we engage. I think it was very obvious that both sides want full and final settlement to the 60-year saga. We won’t be found wanting on this, and from today we would have hope that that is the way the Government is thinking about it as well.”

Asked whether there had been a commitment from the Government to issue a new statement in terms the group is satisfied with, Ms Cassidy said: “We have to engage with this process, but would be happy with the indicated direction that that is going in.

“We have agreed on a way forward, and we will sit down and negotiate the nuts and bolts of how best to proceed and what works for both sides. A negotiated settlement with political ownership was always the best way forward.”

Following the meeting a Government spokeswoman said: “The three party leaders had a good and constructive engagement with the survivors. It was important for the three leaders to engage with the survivors directly and to listen to them. The Government and survivors have agreed a pathway forward.”

Thalidomide was introduced to counter morning sickness in the mid-1950s but was withdrawn from most markets in 1961 after widespread evidence of it leading to birth defects. However, it was retained on the shelves in Ireland until 1964.

Ms Cassidy said Wednesday’s meeting was “a very historic day” for thalidomide survivors in Ireland. “It was probably the first time in many years that this very large group of survivors came together in one room at the invitation of the three party leaders. While it has a taken a very protracted process to get to this point we were quite happy with the engagement that happened in the room.

“It was a very emotional day for many of our survivors who gave personal testimony and personal stories. But overall it was a good day, and will be the catalyst for stepping forward into hopefully a negotiated, time-sensitive settlement for all the issues pertaining to the 60-year tragedy.”