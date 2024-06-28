Number of homeless people rises to record high of 14,159

Beds in a Dublin homeless shelter. The latest figures show there were 10,291 people, including 3,233 children, living in emergency accommodation in the capital. Photograph: Alan Betson

The number of homeless people in the State has reached a new high of 14,159, including 4,316 children, accroding to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The data, published on Friday, cover for the week of May 20th to 26th and represent a 13.8 per cent increase in a year, with the total standing at 12,441 people including 3,699 children in May 2023.

The figures are a count of those in emergency accommodation and do not include rough-sleepers, those in domestic violence refuges, the more than 2,000 homeless asylum seekers or anyone ‘sofa-surfing’.

The monthly homelessness report shows there were 6,436 single adults on emergency accommodation last month a 10 per cent increase on the 5,838 in a year.

In Dublin, which has the largest homeless population, there were 10,291 people, including 3,233 children in 1,464 families, in emergency accommodation, and 4,534 single adults.

This compares with 9,160, including 2,802 children in 1,295 families, a year ago. At that point there were 4,141 single adults in homeless accommodation in the capital.

More to follow ...