Government set to engage with NGOs about provision of tents to homeless asylum seekers

The Government seems set to engage with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and parts of the State regarding the provision of tents to those seeking asylum and for whom no official accommodation is available.

The Government has faced criticism over an apparent policy contradiction which has seen authorities remove encampments while State-funded voluntary organisations continued to offer tents to unaccommodated international projectional applicants.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Wednesday acknowledged there was a conflict between the two positions.

He also said that tents were “not a good idea”.

“I witnessed that during the different phases of homelessness, where many established homeless organisations were not in favour of giving out of tents to homeless because it led to other challenges.”

He said there was also “a fundamental issue of a lack of sanitation and safety around the pitching of tents, in any kind of location within a city or a town”.

Asked in an interview on Newstalk if the provision of tents in Dublin city centre needed to be halted, Mr Martin said: “In respect of non-governmental organisations, they operate to their own ethos and so on but I do think we need to engage with them in relation to their practice.”

The Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on Wednesday said that Mr Martin had made “an important point that we are going to have to consider “.

He said it was about getting the balance right.

“So on one hand, if we don’t make tents available to people, we run the risk of them not having any shelter at all. We run the terrible risk of them be totally open to the elements, unable to secure themselves and run the risk of a level of homelessness that I certainly would not want to see happen.”

“On the other hand, the availability of these tents in the numbers that they have been available, also leads to other problems that we’ve had to grapple with. So I think the Tánaiste is raising an important point that we have to look at the circumstances in which tents are being made available; in what numbers and what there use is once they are made available.”

Speaking at a conference in Dublin Mr Donohoe said: “We are trying to avoid people who are coming to our country in terrible circumstances being completely vulnerable. And that’s why the tents are being made available in the first place. But we are going to have to engage with NGOs and with parts of the State to see how that can be done in a way that is safe for all involved.”

There were about 40 tents pitched along the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin earlier this week.