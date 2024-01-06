Plans to house 50 asylum seekers in Ballinrobe called off following protests

JJ Gannons, Ballinrobe, as it looked before the boutique hotel, restaurant and bar closed in 2012.

Plans to locate international protection applicants in a disused hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo have been called off, according to a local councillor.

A crowd of between 50 and 100 people gathered outside the former JJ Gannon’s Hotel in the centre of the town on Friday night to protest at plans to locate the asylum seekers from this Monday.

News of the imminent arrival of the asylum seekers was released by Fine Gael Cllr Michael Burke on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He had received a briefing document from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth stating that the asylum seekers would be housed for up to a year in the town.

Cllr Burke said the owners of the property have now withdrawn the lease following negative local reaction to the proposal.

READ MORE

“I am delighted with this announcement and it’s a good result for all the people that turned out last night and have been in contact with me,” he said.

“The owners didn’t want any conflict or trouble over it. They have informed the local authority and the Department that it is not going ahead.

“I am happy that I was able to achieve that situation this morning. There was no consultation with locals. We are back to where we were.”

Cllr Burke advised the Department to look “very, very closely” at where they were going to locate people.

He said the former hotel was a boutique hotel not suitable for long-term residents in the middle of the main street and next door to an Irish language preschool. It was a very “poorly thought out proposal”, he said.

Cllr Burke said Ballinrobe is a welcoming town and has taken in refugees in the past but criticised the lack of consultation around the plans for JJ Gannon’s, which has been closed since 2012.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has been contacted for comment.