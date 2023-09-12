Stardust doorman retracted ‘lies’ to gardaí as he feared being ‘made a scapegoat’

A former doorman at the Stardust nightclub, in which 48 young people died in a fire in February 1981, retracted “lies” he had told gardaí and media about having unlocked emergency exits on the night as he feared he was being “made a scapegoat” by senior doormen, inquests into the deaths have heard.

Michael Kavanagh, who was 20 at the time of the disaster, appeared at the inquests at Dublin coroner’s court on Tuesday.

He is regarded as a significant witness as he changed his account in statements to gardaí in 1981 about whether exits were locked or unlocked on the night, providing an insight into how security policy at the club changed following instructions from “the top” in the weeks before the fire.

Mr Kavanagh’s girlfriend at the time, Paula Byrne (19), was among those killed in the fire in the early hours of February 14th 1981.

Stardust victim Paula Byrne

Fresh inquests into the deaths are being held following a 2019 direction by then attorney general Séamus Woulfe.

In his first statement to gardaí, on February 16th 1981, Mr Kavanagh said he had opened all the exit doors at about 9pm on February 13th.

“By this I mean I opened a padlock and chain that kept the doors closed. I put the chain back on one side of the door and locked the padlock. In that way the chain and lock were there when required to secure the door after the disco was over. I opened five exit doors and the entrance door to the disco club,” he said.

In a statement on February 19th 1981, however, he said: “I wish to now state that a small part of that statement is not correct. The incorrect part of that statement deals with security procedures.”

He said up until “some weeks” before the blaze it had been “normal procedure” to unlock the emergency exit-doors and drape chains over the push bars, between 9 and 10pm.

“A number of weeks ago a lot of people got into the disco at the Stardust through their friends opening the fire exits from the inside. Eamon Butterly, the boss, was mad over this and instructions came down from the top that on disco dance nights that the chains and locks were not to be removed from the double fire exit door so as to prevent people in the club from letting their friends in free through the fire exit doors.”

On Tuesday Mr Kavanagh said the new policy was that the exits would be unlocked at about midnight. He said he had no role in locking or unlocking doors on the night.

In his February 20th 1981 statement he said: “I was wrong when I said I opened the fire exits or removed the chains binding both doors of each exit.”

The “correct story” he said was that he collected the keys to the exit doors’ padlocks from the Silver Swan bar office at about 9pm, and was going to open the them when, at about 9.40pm, the head doorman Leo Doyle “told me not to unlock them”.

He said Mr Doyle and another senior doorman, PJ Murphy, had come to his family home on February 18th and had advised his mother to tell him to “go on television to tell the papers that I got the keys and that I was responsible for opening the fire exit doors of the Stardust Club the night of the fire.

“My mother told me this when I came home. That prompted me to come to the police and tell the whole truth. I felt that they wanted to make a scapegoat out of me. Even without that I was going to tell the truth for my own peace of mind and for the sake of my girlfriend, Paula Byrne, who was lost in the fire.

“I can only say now that the reason I told lies was that I was in a state of shock after the fire, also that I thought I was trying to protect the other doormen,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh is expected to be on the stand for three days.