One in two homeless people using Depaul services experience mental health difficulties, says report

Half of the residents of Depaul homelessness services struggle with thoughts of depression, anxiety and suicide, according to a new report.

Although one in five people in Ireland experience mental health difficulties, that figure rises to one person out of every two homeless people receiving help from Depaul’s services, according to a new report from the housing charity and mental health advocacy group Mental Health Reform.

Depaul is a cross-Border charity supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. It offers support and guidance through 40 specialised accommodation centres and outreach services.

Mental Health Reform is a coalition of 86 member organisations working for progressive reform of mental health services and supports.

The report, Breaking the Cycle, jointly published by both bodies on Thursday, says at least one in two residents in Depaul services struggle with thoughts of depression, anxiety, and suicide – a factor that the report authors call “a crisis hidden in plain sight”.

The report’s findings are based on Depaul’s administrative data of 4,504 individuals and self-reported experiences, but the organisation said “given the barriers to self-reporting and the limitations of data collection, the actual figure is likely even higher”.

Within Depaul’s services, 36.9 per cent of residents reported enduring mental health difficulties requiring intervention, nearly twice the national rate.

However, the charity said the real picture could be nearly twice the national rate and more than likely massively underestimated, as Government homelessness data excludes many people living in precarious situations, such as those couch-surfing or living in direct provision.

Key findings of the report include that 16 per cent of Depaul residents have been hospitalised for mental health issues, rising to 38 per cent among those who self-report mental health difficulties.

Only 4 per cent of Depaul residents have access to a psychiatric nurse, and just 9.4 per cent can see a counsellor. Some 88 per cent of service providers cite staff shortages and long waiting lists as major barriers to accessing care.

David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul, said services need to be restructured to help people move forward successfully from homelessness.

Mr Carroll told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that although the majority of people Depaul help suffer from mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety, many also have complex underlying issues, such as addiction, and resources need to be pumped into the system to assist them.

Mr Carroll described the mental health system as a “major, major challenge. We need specific access to consult psychiatry.

“We need more community psychiatry nurses and we need to support our existing staff to be equipped in the best possible way to deal with what they’re facing on a day-to-day basis as well.”