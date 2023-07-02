Two teenage classmates at Dublin school die on Greek island

Two Irish teenage boys have died on a post-Leaving Cert holiday on the Greek island of Ios.

The death of Max Wall was confirmed in the late afternoon by St Michael’s College, Dublin, after the death of his classmate, Andrew O’Donnell was announced on Sunday morning.

The boys were part of a larger group of young people from the Ballsbridge secondary school who were holidaying on the Greek Island of Ios to celebrate the end of the Leaving Certificate exam.

In a statement the school said: “On a day of immense sadness for the school we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall. Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all those around him.

READ MORE

“He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns, as well as a great brother to past pupil Charlie.

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

“Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks.”

In an earlier statement the school said: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023. Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team.

“He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother. Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was aware of the cases and providing consular assistance.

The island, one among the Cyclade group, is halfway between Naxos and Santorini and has become increasingly popular with young Irish holidaymakers.

It is understood several hundred young people from schools across south Dublin are holidaying there.