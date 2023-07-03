‘The nightmare every parent dreads’: shock at deaths of Dublin Leaving Cert students in Greece

Floral tributes to two recent past pupils are laid outside St Michael's College in Ballsbridge after two of its Leaving Cert students died while on holiday in Ios, Greece. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

St Michael’s College principal Tim Kelleher has described the deaths of two of the school’s former pupils in Greece as “exactly the nightmare that every parent dreads from group holidays”.

Andrew O’Connor (18) and Max Wall (18), who completed their Leaving Certificates in the Dublin school last month, died in separate incidents on the Greek island of Ios at the weekend. They had been on a group holiday with other pupils from the school.

A spokesman of the Southern Aegean regional police directorate said Andrew O’Donnell’s body was found by police at around 10.30am local time on Sunday on rocks in a field outside the island’s main town of Hora. His body showed signs of having fallen but it was unclear whether the fall had been from a height.

Andrew had been reported missing the night before at 9pm earlier by a friend, who was with him until 1.30am early Saturday morning in Hora, where they had been socialising. While making their way back to their accommodation on foot, the two became separated.

READ MORE

The spokesman said Max Wall was found unconscious by a member of the public near the island’s port at around 2pm. The emergency services were informed and he was transferred to hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Kelleher said both were academically bright and good sportsmen with the “world at their feet”.

Max Wall (18), a former students at St Michaels, was on a post-exam holiday on the Greek island of Ios when tragedy struck.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) a former student of St Michaels, died when on holiday on the Greek Island of Ios.

Andrew was a “fantastic young man and a fantastic footballer - the world was his oyster. His family are absolutely devastated. The boys had been searching for him and they got the worst possible news yesterday morning”.

Max was a “very bright young man, fantastic sportsman, passionate about his rugby and a real bright academic man too, full of optimism and hope for the future.”

Mr Kelleher said the school will be open this week and there will be a book of condolences for the public to sign. The Department of Education’s National Psychological Services will be on hand to counsel devastated students.

Members of the school’s parents’ council have gone to Ios to comfort some of the ex-pupils there and bring them back to Ireland.

Mr Kelleher anticipates that most of the students on the group holiday will be returning home as soon as possible.

St Michael’s College past pupils union president Tom McCormack said the school in Ballsbridge is distinguished by a “sense of community” which will rally around the families and friends of the two ex-students.

“Our thoughts are with the families and the boys of the class of 2023 who were celebrating what should be their next step in their careers. It was a devastating day,” he said.

“We’ve been heartened by the huge volume of messages of support from government ministers, councillors, senators and other schools. Our sister school, St Mary’s eight years ago suffered the Berkeley tragedy. And we are now experiencing our darkest day and our sincere thanks to everybody who has come through primarily on social media over the last 24 hours when news of Andrew’s body first broke and then a few hours later we heard that Max had passed away in hospital.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was aware of the cases and providing consular assistance.

Kate O’Callaghan Zakheou, originally from Co Cork, owns the Sweet Irish Dream club on Ios with her husband Dimitris. “It’s just devastating. Everyone is absolutely devastated,” she said on Sunday. “We are not opening tonight as a mark of respect.”

Another bar-owner, also Irish but who did not want to be named, said he had been comforting friends of the two boys.

“There are about a thousand Irish young people on the island at the moment. I have been helping them contact their families, the embassy. Everyone, the whole island, is in deep shock.”