Number of homeless people in State passes 11,000

The number of homeless people in the State has passed 11,000, latest figures show. Photograph: iStock

The number of homeless people has passed 11,000 for the first time since current records began in 2014.

Data published by the Department of Housing on Friday show during the week of October 24th to October 30th, there were 11,397 people, including 3,480 children, in emergency accommodation.

This is an increase of more than 400 on the September figure of 10,975, of which 3,342, were children and was itself a record high. It represents an almost 30 per cent increase in one year, from 8,830 people (2,513 children) in emergency accommodation in October 2021.

In July 2014, when current records began, there were 3,258 people in emergency accommodation.

READ MORE

Consistently more than half the families in homelessness are headed by lone parents. Last month 882 (55 per cent) of the 1,601 families were headed by single-parents, most of them mothers.

The greatest concentration of homelessness is in Dublin where the figures show there were 8,087 homeless, including 2,529 children in October. These numbers compare with 7,785 (including 2,429 children) in September and 6,335 (including 1,903 children) in October 2021.

In terms of adults with no children in emergency accommodation, there were 5,320 in October, up from 5,158 in September, and from 4,565 in a year ago – a 16 per cent increase.

In Dublin there were 3,673 homeless single adults last month, up from 3,542 in September and from 3,085 in October 2021.

Nationalities of adults recorded last month show 62 per cent of homeless adults were Irish, 21 per cent were from the European Economic Area (EEA) or UK and 17 per cent were from outside the EEA/UK.