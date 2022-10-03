‘Technical issue’ affecting new birth information service online portal

From Monday, adopted people, those who were boarded out, or had their birth illegally registered, or are related to them, can apply to access full information about their birth and early lives. Photograph: iStock

A “technical issue” with an online portal run by Tusla, the State child and family agency, has prevented adopted people outside of Ireland and the UK from signing up to a new system to access information about their early life.

From Monday, adopted people, those who were boarded out, or had their birth illegally registered, or are related to them, can apply to access full information about their birth and early lives, as well as sign up to a reformed tracing service.

However, people from outside of Ireland and the UK appeared to have difficulty registering on an online portal run by Tusla to access the services when the system went live.

[ Almost 150,000 people can access birth information from Monday ]

In a post on Twitter, Tusla said it was “aware of a technical issue for people outside Ireland or the UK registering” on the portal. The post said the agency wished to “apologise for any upset” and were working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

READ MORE

Claire McGettrick, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, said the teething problems affecting people overseas signing up to the service were “unacceptable”.

Ms McGettrick said she had been contacted by a number of people from the United States who had been unable to register on the Tusla portal as they had US phone numbers. “They seem to be getting so far on Tusla’s portal and it doesn’t let them get any further,” she said.

“I know, of course, that there was going to be high demand for the service today,” she said.

Adopted people unable to sign up for the reformed information and tracing services had been hit with an “additional and added frustration”, she said. “It hasn’t been a great start. Quite reasonably, trust levels are extremely low. I would really like to be proven wrong,” she said.

The new information and tracing system, giving people much greater access to information about their early life and family, was brought in under the Birth Information and Tracing Act, passed by the Oireachtas earlier this year.

Previously, when someone who had been adopted, boarded out or subject to an illegal birth registration applied for information about their past, the records were often heavily redacted. This was due to the right of other individuals to privacy taking precedence, prior to the new legislation rebalancing rights in favour of people receiving information.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla are bracing for a surge of requests for information and tracing services under the new system.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said extra staff had been provided to deal with the expected increase in demand for the services.

There needed to be a culture change in favour of disclosing more information to adopted people, as in the past the policy had been to redact information, such as details on birth certs, Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.