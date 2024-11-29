Homeless figures reach a new high of almost 15,000

The number of people in homeless accommodation in the State has reached another record high and is now at almost 15,000 people.

There were 14,966 people homeless in October, consisting of 10,321 adults and 4,645 children under the age of 18, from 2,161 families.

It amounts to an increase of 1.4 per cent on the 14,760 people accessing emergency accommodation in September.

The homelessness figures have increased year on year by 13.5 per cent. There were 13,179 people in homelessness in October last year.

READ MORE

At the time of the last general election in February 2020, there were 10,148 homeless people. In the lifetime of the present Government, the number of homeless people has increased by 47.4 per cent.

[ Housing and cost of living dominated public debate in election campaignOpens in new window ]

Of the adults accessing emergency accommodation, 61 per cent are male and 39 per cent female. Some 227 adults accessing emergency accommodation were over the age of 65.

In October, 53 per cent or 5,376 of the adults in emergency accommodation were Irish; 2,263, (22 per cent) were EU/UK citizens and 2,560 (25 per cent) were from the rest of the world.

Of those from the rest of the world, 2,181 or 85 per cent are accessing accommodation in the Dublin region. Dublin accounts for 7,313 or 72 per cent of the total number of adults accessing emergency accommodation.

Of the 2,133 families in emergency accommodation, 1,247 (or 58 per cent) were from single parent families.

Opposition parties, especially Sinn Féin, had called for the figures to be published in advance of the general election.

However, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said the publication of the figures were the sole responsibility of his department.

The homelessness figures for the previous month are normally published by the Department of Housing on the last Friday of the following month.

The latest figures, which are for October, are contained in the latest bulletin from the Department of Housing.