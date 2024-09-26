Affordable homes in Co Galway almost ready with prices to start at €245,000

The first phase of the Garraí Na Gaoithe development involves delivery of 17 units. Image via Galway County Council

The first homes to be developed under an affordable housing scheme in Co Galway in more than 10 years are nearing completion. They are being made available for sale by the local authority.

Sixty-one affordable housing units are being delivered in the Garraí Na Gaoithe development on Lakeview Road in Claregalway, ranging from €245,000 to €441,750.

The first phase of the development involves delivery of 17 units, including two two-bedroom, nine three-bedroom and six four-bedroom houses, with applications for purchase from Galway County Council open later this month.

Work on 16 additional homes in the second phase of the development will commence in January and will be delivered in mid-2025 with a further 28 units to be developed in the third phase later next year.

Michael Owens, Galway County Council’s director of services for housing, said the 17 new homes are being made available for sale by the council under the affordable purchase arrangements under the Affordable Housing Act 2021 and associated regulations.

“Applications will be accepted via an online application portal which will go live on October 14th, 2024 at 10am,” he said. “Applications may be made between October 14th and November 11th, 2024.”

The Garraí Na Gaoithe development at Baile Chláir, Co Galway. Image via Galway County Council.

An information evening on the Garraí Na Gaoithe development will take place in the Claregalway Hotel on Thursday, October 3rd at 7pm.

Galway County Council chief executive Liam Conneally said the development is within a 10km commute of the city and due to its proximity to local services and schools, the council is “expecting significant interest in the homes”.

“This first phase of development represents the first affordable homes to be delivered in Galway in 12 years and the elected members and I fully support the work of Galway County Council’s housing directorate to significantly increase the county’s affordable housing stock over the coming months and years,” said Galway County Council chairman, Fianna Fáil Cllr Albert Dolan.