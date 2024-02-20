Some 970 asylum seekers without State accommodation as number likely to breach 1,000 later in week

Some 970 international protection applicants are currently without State-provided accommodation, according to new figures from the Department of Integration.

The number of those without shelter has risen by 43 since Friday and is likely to breach 1,000 later this week.

Just three asylum seekers have been accommodated since last week, all of whom were offered accommodation after being triaged for vulnerabilities.

Since running out of accommodation for all single male asylum seekers at the beginning of December last year, 1,382 have presented to the International Protection Office. Out of those, 157 have since been accommodated following a triage for vulnerabilities.

Some 225 international protection applicants without vulnerabilities have been accommodated since December 4th.

International protection applicants who present to the International Protection Office during this period are assessed by IPAS and HSE staff for significant vulnerabilities and health issues and are prioritised for accommodation as necessary, according to the department.

Some 1,225 international protection applicants received a contingency payment instead of accommodation, a temporary increase of €75 to their existing daily expense allowance. This increases the allowance from the current rate of €38.80 per week to €113.80 a week for all eligible applicants.

In the week leading to February 11th, 326 people sought asylum in Ireland, an average of 47 arrivals per day. Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of those were children (78), while a further 64 were single women or lone parents. Just over one-fifth (68) were couples while the remaining 116 were single men.

On X, formerly Twitter, The Irish Refugee Council said the number of those without State-provided accommodation is likely to breach 1,000 this week adding that there is a “complete absence of Government plan to address this escalating humanitarian emergency”.