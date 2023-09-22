Housing supply and affordability barriers to living on offshore islands, study finds

A donkey on Inishmaan. Renters on offshore islands are most under pressure when it comes to their future plans, according to new research. Photograph: Jade Wilson

People already living on offshore islands may have to leave and others who want to move there feel unable to do so over concerns about housing supply and affordability, according to new research.

The findings from a new study into housing needs on the islands will be outlined at an Oireachtas committee due to be held on Arranmore Island off the Donegal coast on Friday.

Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann’s Housing Survey of Ireland’s Offshore Islands gathered the views of 611 respondents, 530 of whom are already living on the islands, either as homeowners (268), renters (97) or second home owners (130).

The research – carried out by Dr Siobhán O’Sullivan and Dr Conor Cashman of University College Cork – is due to be published in coming weeks and will recommend that Government consider establishing an approved housing body with a specific focus on the islands.

According to the findings, to be presented to the Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands on Arranmore (Árainn Mhór), renters are most under pressure when it comes to their future plans, but the availability and affordability of property is seen as a significant barrier to remaining on or moving to the islands, alongside issues over planning permission.

Banks of Montbretia on Sherkin Island

According to the study: “A majority of full-time residents that are likely to move from their current home within the next five years want to remain on the offshore islands.

“For those respondents indicating they are likely to move away from the islands, the majority stated that their decision is influenced by the housing situation on the islands.

“The housing barriers to remaining include availability of houses/property for sale and cost of houses/property for sale; renters also identified lack of available rental accommodation; affordability is a key issue; and similar percentages of both homeowners (51 per cent) and renters (48 per cent) also identified being unable to get planning permission as an issue that would prevent them from remaining on the islands.”

Of the survey respondents, 44 per cent related to the Galway islands and 31 per cent were linked to the Cork islands, with 14 per cent from Donegal and 11 per cent from Mayo. Some 79 per cent of renters stated they are very likely or likely to move in the next five years. “Security of tenure and property sale were also key reasons for likelihood to move for renters, as were reasons relating to the state of repair of the property,” the report said.

Mason Island and off Connemara. Photograph: Simon Carswell

Second home owners said improved infrastructure, services and access would influence their decision to move to the islands permanently, while former island residents said “lack of available houses/property for sale” and “unable to obtain planning permission” are issues potentially preventing them from returning to live on the islands.

Derelict properties were also seen as a problem and as an “underused option” in the context of lack of available housing for younger generations.