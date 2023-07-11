Planning approved for 578 homes in Inchicore five years after project was first announced

Illustration of planned development for 578 new homes at Emmet Road (formerly St Michael’s estate), Inchicore, Dublin 8. Image: Dublin City Council/3D Design Bureau

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for Dublin City Council’s flagship cost-rental regeneration project at the former St Michael’s estate site in Inchicore, five years after the development was first announced.

A total of 578 cost-rental and social housing units will be delivered under the project.

Of the 578 units, 137 will be allocated for social housing, with the remaining 441 designated as cost rental.

Cost-rental apartments are aimed at low- and middle-income earners, with rents based on the cost of building and managing units rather than market rates.

The Emmet Road development will be made up of 110 studio apartments, 172 one-beds, 250 two-beds and 46 three-beds.

The development will also include a supermarket, library, cafe, creche and community hub.

The cost-rental plans for St Michael’s were announced in July 2018 by then minister for housing Eoghan Murphy. In December 2020, the council said plans would be lodged with An Bord Pleanála in April 2021, but the project stalled during the pandemic. The plans were finally lodged last year and approval was received last Thursday.

Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste said “creating a welcome and sustainable neighbourhood” was central to the council’s vision for the Inchicore development.

“I cannot wait to see this development completed,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon also welcomed the planning decision. “It’s time to build,” he said.

“This development has had so many false dawns and taken so long to progress. This planning permission is such great news for the area and for the hundreds of people who will have new homes.”

Cllr Sophie Nicoullaud (non-party), chair of the Local Area Committee, thanked the Inchicore Regeneration Consultative Forum for their support of the project.

“This project should proceed without delay in collaboration with the local community and councillors,” she said.