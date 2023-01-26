Short-term tourist lets banned at new Killarney apartment development

Planning has been granted for a new apartment block development in Killarney - but the development which is just within the town boundary cannot be used for short-term tourist let, planners stipulate.

The stipulation that the 43-apartments and car parking at Daly’s Killarney Autos on the N22 bypass cannot be let for commercial or short term gain unless they have individual planning is among thirty conditions imposed by Kerry County Council planners.

The proposed development by Zanka Development Ltd of Park Road, Killarney, in three five- and six-storey buildings, will see the demolition of the existing motor display buildings. One-bed, two-bed and three-bed units are included.

“No part of the proposed apartments shall be used for the provision of overnight commercial guest accommodation without prior grant of planning permission, In the interests of orderly development and residential amenity,” the council stipulate.

The council planners said the residential apartment blocks - the second such to be granted permission in the general area in six months - will meet the requirements of the Killarney development plan.

Killarney is experiencing a dire shortage of housing, including units for long-term lets, as well as affordable housing, with many local people now looking to buy or let having to move to outlying towns and villages in east and mid-Kerry.

Accommodation for service industry and other workers is in extremely short supply and five star hotels, such as the Hotel Europe, are building extra staff accommodation to attract staff.

Killarney is a rent pressure zone and the council has imposed a clampdown on short term Airbnb and other tourist lets. Amid the closure of three- and two-star hotels to house Ukrainian refugees, it is feared that too much mid-price tourist accommodation is being taken out of the market to meet the needs of families and others seeking to holiday in Killarney.

A recent council meeting heard how no new housing development is currently under construction in the town. That meeting also heard, in response to a query from Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, how the council does not have any contracts for the provision of emergency accommodation in Killarney at present and is trying to secure contracts.