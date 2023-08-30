CAO round one: Tens of thousands to receive offers with half of applicants expected to secure first choice

Tens of thousands of CAO applicants will find out at 2pm whether they have secured college course offers

Points for some health courses – nursing, medicine and others – may fall due to extra college places this year and a dip in application numbers

A live helpdesk for the 2023 Leaving Cert results and CAO, staffed by our team of guidance counsellors, is available to answer all your queries online

Good reads:

Welcome to our live coverage of CAO offers.

Thousands of college applicants will find out at 2pm online if they have secured their preferred courses.

So, what do we know so far?

About half of this year’s college applicants are expected to secure their top course preference when offers issue on Wednesday afternoon despite high CAO points this year, according to higher education sources.

A large majority of applicants – an estimated 80 per cent – will likely secure one of their top-three course preferences in this year’s CAO round one college offers.

Senior academics say a combination of steady year-on-year application numbers and a further year of inflated grades means trends from last year look likely to remain this year.

Last year, for example, 52 per cent secured their first CAO preference, while 82 per cent received one of their top-three choices.