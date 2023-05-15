Social media algorithms causing ‘profound damage’ to young people - Stephen Donnelly

Algorithms used by social media to “bombard” young people with content ranging from eating disorders to pornography are causing “profound damage” and may be fuelling rising anxiety rates among teenagers, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Speaking at a meeting organised by schools in Greystones, Co Wicklow, to address rising cases of child and adolescent mental health issues, Mr Donnelly said it was vital to “get behind the curtain” of how tech firms operate to ensure we are better able to protect young people.

He noted that demand for youth mental health services jumped by some 33 per cent between 2020 and 2021, which he believed was likely to have been linked to a post-Covid effect as well as issues which have their roots in access to social media.

“My own non-clinical view is that there is something profoundly disruptive and damaging associated with social media, mobile phones and certain types of internet access,” he said.

He said parents he speaks to on a regular basis link rising anxiety rates among children to their access to social media, where algorithms can fuel content on topics ranging from eating disorders to conspiracy theories, body dysmorphia and pornography.

‘We need to understand that, on social media, algorithms promote negative content, they promote aggression, violence and hatred... We know that. We’ve heard the testimony in the US Congress on this in Facebook’s, we know what’s happening,” he said.

Mr Donnelly’s comments come at a time when a growing body of research is pointing to links between social media use and anxiety.

The theory that access to social media may be having a harmful effect on mental health is reflected in recent research, most notably by American psychologists Jean Twenge and Jonathan Haidt, who say data shows it is behind a rise in depression, anxiety and related behaviour including self-harm.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said the level of anger and hatred in online posts by adults was normalising this type of damaging discourse for young people.

He referenced how in a local community forum, an individual who was criticising him posted a picture of a noose online, which attracted “a load of likes”.

“Things like that never used to happen before. We as adults are involved in role-modelling something new and profoundly negative that is completely new in our society. And deeply un-Irish. We’re a very decent people; we’re very kind of a mild-mannered people, we get on with each other. So this has happened. Our kids can see all of this. And they’re now dealing with their own version of this,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said we need to “get behind the curtain” of how social media algorithms operate and “really start protecting our children”.

“This isn’t an Irish issue – this is a global issue... I just think is profoundly important and urgent,” he added.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Greystones at the weekend to launch an initiative aimed at responding to growing demand for support among children affected by anxiety.

A survey of parents organised by eight local schools found that 56 per cent of parents reported their children experienced anxiety or other mental health difficulties.

Almost one third had sought mental health assistance for children but said they faced obstacles due to long waiting lists, lack of accessibility and financial constraints.

The meeting discussed plans to hire a play therapist to work across all schools in the area to help equip children, parents, teachers and principals with the tools to better respond to children’s needs.