NCCA sets aside Leaving Cert Irish proposals

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is to pause work on the development of proposed specifications for Leaving Certificate Irish, first published in 2021.

Plans to introduce a differentiated Irish language curriculum for the Leaving Certificate have been set aside by the body that advises the Minister for Education on curriculum and assessment development.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is to pause work on the development of proposed specifications for Leaving Certificate Irish it first published in 2021.

The 2021 draft proposals included the introduction of a differentiated curriculum with a more difficult syllabus for Irish medium and Gaeltacht schools. It was also proposed that foundation level Irish (Bonnleibhéal) would no longer be examined, while marks allocated for the oral exam would also be reduced.

An information note published on the NCCA website on Wednesday said it will now look to research conducted in countries with a similar language profile.

“NCCA is immediately undertaking additional research on the model of provision and frameworks used to inform development of curricula for native languages in jurisdictions with a similar language profile,” the note said.

Julian de Spáinn, general secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, welcomed the decision.

“It is welcome that they have made this decision and that they will examine new models, but they have to really look at the education system in its entirety,” he said.

Mr de Spáinn, who is calling for a national policy on Irish-medium education from preschool to third-level, said there are “huge problems” with the Junior Certificate.

Referring to changes announced last week which would see a reduction in the time spent learning Irish at primary level, Mr de Spáinn said “teachers and pupils are already saying they are not ready for the Junior Cycle when they reach secondary school”.

“Everything is connected, and the idea that you can just look at one level in isolation is not really realistic,” he said.

The 2021 draft proposals drew criticism when first published and prompted 14 Irish language organisations, including teacher representative groups, to commission a discussion paper featuring alternative proposals to those published by the NCCA.

Critics said the changes would result in students seeking a derogation from Irish if the courses on offer were not suited to their level of ability. Some warned that the standard of ordinary level Irish would be reduced in order to meet the needs of all students appropriately. Others warned that students would be unlikely to undertake the more challenging course unless, as is the case with higher-level Mathematics, they would in someway be incentivised to undertake the additional work.

Criticisms of the NCCA draft proposals gathered during a nine-month consultation in 2021 are contained in a consultation report also published on Wednesday on the NCCA website. It features feedback on the potential implications for the implementation of new specifications and also summarises “systemic considerations” that arose.

“One of the strongest themes to emerge from the consultation was that a shared vision and purpose in relation to Leaving Certificate Irish has not yet been achieved,” the NCCA said.

“NCCA will continue to work closely with schools and with stakeholders throughout the process ahead, with the objective of arriving at and making a shared vision and purpose for Leaving Certificate Irish, a reality,” it said.

A series of seminars will now be convened and the NCCA said it will work with “key stakeholders and education partners” to prioritise planning for enhanced professional learning and support.