Talk by controversial UK preacher at Trinity College cancelled over security fears

A talk by a UK preacher at an event at Trinity College Dublin on Friday has been cancelled due to security fears.

Mohammed Hijab had been due to speak at an event organised by the college’s Muslim Students Association on the topic of “hedonism”.

Mr Hijab, who has also been described as a social media influencer, has more than 700,000 followers on YouTube.

He was last year accused of mocking members of the Hindu community and inciting violence and unrest in Leicester, England, during clashes between predominantly British-Pakistani Muslims and British-Indian Hindus.

He has also said there are “exceptions” to men and women being equal and suggested homosexuality is morally wrong.

Mr Hijab’s invitation to speak on the college’s campus was criticised by students who said they planned to stage a protest should the event go ahead.

However, the event has been cancelled by the Muslim Students Association.

It is understood the group made a request to college authorities for security support but was turned down due to a lack of adequate notice.

In a statement, Trinity College said the event had grown “beyond capacity”.

“Trinity student societies have autonomy to invite speakers and book spaces on campus for their events,” it said.

“This particular event was a student society event organised by students and driven by some students’ interests. We encourage students to work through any challenges that arise in organising such events.

“As it turns out, it became clear that this event had grown beyond capacity, so it will not go ahead tomorrow.

“Universities around the world are grappling with the broader issue of balancing freedom of speech with other important rights.”

The statement outlined the university’s ethics policy and “longstanding tradition regarding freedom of expression”.

It stated the college “promotes an environment of freedom of expression and intellectual enquiry and is committed to ensuring it is exercised in such a way as shall not interfere with the rights of others, or breach national legislation”.

The Muslim Students Association and Mr Hijab have been contacted for comment.