Affluent graduates earn more within months of leaving college

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. This week, Carl O’Brien reports that graduates from affluent areas earn more than disadvantaged graduates within months of leaving college, we have more on MTU’s data leak; Éanna Ó Caollaí on Seachtain na Gaeilge and on Minister Catherine Martin’s support for a new Irish language radio station for young people; we have a piece by Frank McDonald on Dublin’s transport plans and more...

College graduates from affluent areas earn more than disadvantaged graduates within months of leaving higher education, new figures show. The findings are contained in a socio-economic analysis by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) of the class of 2020, nine months after they finished college.

Irish universities secured millions through ‘golden visa’ scheme, records show: A number of universities secured millions of euro in donations through a now closed “golden visa” scheme for wealthy immigrants, internal records show.

Rare video footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released: Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic has been released, decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sunk.

Munster Technological University data leak includes big quantity of staff and student details: Data leaked from Munster Technological University (MTU) during last week’s cyberattack comprises vast amounts of staff and student information, including financial details.

Minister signals support for new Irish-language radio service for young people: The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, has signalled her support for a new Irish-language radio service for young people following publication of a report that identified a “significant level of expressed interest” among respondents in such a service.

Man (30s) arrested after anti-immigration protester struck by car: A man in his 30s has been arrested following a road traffic incident at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Too many ‘smart’ devices become dumb too quickly: Smart devices and appliances are those with an internet connection, anything from a fitness tracker or printer to a television or washing machine. Most households have smart devices – they’re increasingly not a choice, but a default.

Weather warnings in glorious technicolor: Severe weather affects us all and we need to know when to take action to protect ourselves and our property. We have become familiar with the colourful spectrum of warnings issued by Met Éireann. For several years Met Éireann has issued warnings of extreme weather.

Frank McDonald: Dart+Tunnel is the missing link in Dublin’s transport plans: Nearly 120 years ago, James Joyce diagnosed Dublin as “the centre of paralysis”, and that’s certainly true of rail transport planning in the city. It has long been characterised by a combination of vaulting ambition and political indecision as plans are first announced and then pigeonholed before being dusted down, or chopped and changed, to emerge in a new guise – and then announced again.

Ireland’s flirtation with liberalism may be coming to an end: For many Europeans the 2010s were a decade of a depressingly consistent trudge away from the optimistic “end of history” 1990s in which it seemed that liberalism, internationalism and multiculturalism were destined to triumph.

Economic and social rights ‘should be enshrined in our Constitution’: The Collins dictionary word of 2022 was “permacrisis”, describing “an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events”. All of our recent crises present, individually and collectively, a great threat to democracy. And yet throughout all of them, we have failed, in Ireland, to secure any protection of our economic and social rights.

Sturgeon ran out of road but Scottish independence has not: Nicola Sturgeon ran out of road. It is as simple as that. Scotland’s first minister, a supreme communicator with a strong claim to being the most effective political leader in Britain, concluded the only way was down.