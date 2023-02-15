Minister signals support for new Irish-language radio service for young people

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin: 'I am a strong advocate for providing more, and more widely available, Irish language content and services, in particular for young people.' Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, has signalled her support for a new Irish-language radio service for young people following publication of a report that identified a “significant level of expressed interest” among respondents in such a service.

A two-part research project was commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) to determine the interest in a full-time hybrid Irish language radio service aimed at the 15-34 audience.

The research, supported by Foras na Gaeilge and the department, identified a significant level of interest among respondents in a youth-focused Irish language hybrid radio service.

The views of a national representative sample of the 15- to 34-year-old demographic were measured in the first research phase, while the second phase comprised a qualitative research study among Irish language native and fluent-speaking communities.

The research found that almost nine-in-ten individuals aged 15 to 34, (87 per cent) listen to the radio on a weekly basis. Respondents whose first language is English had an openness to and showed a willingness to try out a new Irish language station.

A key attraction to such a service would be the type of music played. Asked if a new Irish language station had a format the respondent liked, and played the music and content they liked, 70 per cent said they would be likely to listen.

For the Irish language speaking youth audience, the research also identified an appetite for increased choice in high quality Irish language audio content across FM and digital. The research found that current Irish-language audio offerings are “not abundant enough”, and are “lacking in some appeal” when compared to English content. “There’s seen especially to be a lack in contemporary topics and fun in the Irish language audio space.”

The BAI research findings are expected to inform the work of Coimisiún na Meán which will be responsible for overseeing the regulatory framework for broadcasting services and will have a role in the development and funding of the wider media sector.

Speaking on Wednesday, Minister Martin said: “I am a strong advocate for providing more, and more widely available, Irish language content and services, in particular for young people.

“It is, however, important that we understand not only how young people engage with audio content, both on FM and online, and the level of interest in a new Irish language service, but also what they want from such a service and what it must deliver for them,” she added.

“While Coimisiún na Meán, which I will formally establish next month, will be responsible for the licensing of independent radio broadcasting services in Ireland, I have said before that if possible I would like to see this type of service being put in place for younger people.”

“This research will be very useful to An Coimisiún as they consider the wants and needs of Irish radio listeners,” she added.

BAI chief executive, Celene Craig said one of the authority’s strategic objectives “is to foster and promote quality programming in the Irish language, with a particular focus on content for youth audiences”.

“The research published today has been of immense value in furthering our understanding in this area,” she said,

“It is evident that there is an appetite for additional and diverse Irish language content among young audiences, encompassing a range of topics, including Irish culture, current affairs, general entertainment, comedy and music,” she added.

Foras na Gaeilge príomhfheidhmeannach, Seán Ó Coinn, said the development of a new service with a focus on the young adult community would “considerably enhance” the diversity and availability of radio content for the audience in question.

He said it would also “contribute significantly to the potential for people to use and enjoy Irish in their normal, everyday lives.”

The research was recommended by the Irish Language Advisory Committee and was informed by the Government’s 20-year Strategy for the Irish Language. The Irish Language Advisory Committee is jointly chaired by the BAI and Foras na Gaeilge. Its role is to support the implementation of the BAI’s Irish Language Action Plan and to develop and promote initiatives that will help increase the levels of Irish content available to audiences on both radio and television.