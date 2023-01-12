Rapid increase of school transport scheme costs sparks concern over its ‘sustainability’

Government officials have expressed concern over the sustainability of the school transport scheme in light of rapidly rising costs. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Government officials have expressed concern over the sustainability of the school transport scheme in light of rapidly rising costs.

The cost of the scheme, which transports more than 140,000 children to school each day, has jumped by more than a third since 2020, up from €225 million to more than €330 million last year.

Government records show that officials at the Department of Public Expenditure sounded concern in recent months over the scale of cost increases, and directed that no change be made to the eligibility rules for the scheme pending a full review.

Internal records show a key cost driver has been the growth in the number of children with special needs, who are entitled to free transport on buses, minibuses or taxis at an average cost of €7,000 a year per child, or €9,000 for those with bus escorts.

READ MORE

While pupils with special needs account for just 13 per cent of students using school transport, the cost is more than half of the overall school transport bill

The number of children with special education needs using school transport has more than doubled from just over 8,000 in 2011 to more than 17,000 last year. The costs for special education transport have climbed over the same period from €60m to more than €150m.

Records show that while pupils with special needs account for just 13 per cent of students using school transport, the cost is more than half of the overall school transport bill.

The higher outlay reflects the fact that this transport generally operates on a door-to-door basis and may often require individual transport or bus escorts.

Other cost drivers outlined in internal records include Covid-era costs, such as reduced capacity on buses at second level, demographic increases resulting in new routes, rising fees for contractors transport services and fuel inflation.

In addition, school transport was provided to an additional 3,700 children who arrived from Ukraine.

A Government decision to provide free access to school transport – which typically costs between €100 and €350 per child depending on age – led to record numbers of applicants.

It also caused controversy last September and October due to capacity issues and delays in providing transport for many children.

A review of school transport, which began in February 2021, is examining eligibility criteria, trends, costs and cost drivers

Under the school transport scheme, children are generally “eligible” if they meet distance criteria (3.2km at primary and 4.8 at second level) from their nearest school. Otherwise, they are “concessionary” and may access school transport only if there are spare seats.

Pupils with special educational needs are eligible for free transport where they are attending their nearest school that is resourced to meet their needs.

A review of school transport, which began in February 2021, is examining eligibility criteria, trends, costs and cost drivers. Last month, a spokeswoman for Minister for Education Norma Foley said she anticipated the conclusion of the review “shortly”.

The review is also examining the potential for integration of different strands of the scheme, and a more co-ordinated approach with other Government departments that use transport services.

In addition, the question of how the scheme fits within broader Government policy such as climate change objectives and rural development.

Fine Gael senators this week called for the review to be published “urgently”, as it was leaving parents “in the dark” regarding their children’s bus places.

Galway-based senator Aisling Dolan said: “The term ‘concessionary’ needs review as we broaden eligibility for school transport places and ensure the viability of our primary and secondary schools. Early communication on the way the scheme will work is vital for parents and schools as soon as possible.”

Cork-based Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said that extending the service to all children could help achieve a reduction in car journeys and achieve our emissions targets.

“Innovative ideas are required to tackle these issues,” he said.