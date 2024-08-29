What is your experience trying to find college accommodation this year?

The annual scramble by students for somewhere to live is well underway, with colleges due to reopen in early September and little sign of housing pressures easing.

Each year many students struggle to find a place that is affordable, of reasonable quality and close enough to the campus to allow them to fully participate on college life. In previous years some having to resort to commuting long distances or putting off going to college until they have earned enough to meet their accommodation costs.

If you are a student on the hunt for accommodation, we would like to hear about your experience of trying to find a place this year.

Did you find a place and at what cost? If you are already in college is your accommodation more expensive this year or have you had to look for accommodation further away from your college?

If you are you still searching what are your options now: do you plan to defer, to commute or perhaps try and stay with friends or relatives.

You can share your experiences using the form below. A selection of the responses may be used in an article.