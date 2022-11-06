The rebranding of the Berkeley balcony collapse site

In the Californian city of Berkeley recently, quite by chance, I found myself outside the apartment block where six Irish students died in the balcony collapse of 2015. There is little there now to identify it as the site of the tragedy, least of all balconies. The building has since been refurbished without them. Formerly “Library Gardens”, it has also been renamed, as the “K Street Flats”, from its location on Kittridge Street.

Trinity’s oldest PhD graduate (84) tackles Harry Potter’s popularity with adults: Mary Jerram Pyle describes herself as a “lateish developer”, which is one way of describing somebody who has earned a doctorate at the age of 84. Her PhD makes her the oldest PhD graduate in the long annals of Trinity College Dublin, which was founded in 1592.

“The fewer people who know what war is, the better. The world would be a happier place because there’s nothing worse than war,” 12-year-old Yeva Skalietska writes earnestly at the end of her powerful account of fleeing from Ukraine to Dublin earlier this year.

With children accessing pornographic images online as young as eight, a pioneering TY programme in a school in Greystones is helping teenagers to challenge what they are viewing.

South Leitrim teenager Hannah Canning beams as she pushes open the doors of the RDS exhibition centre in Dublin and takes in her surroundings. Accompanied by her father, it is the Leaving Cert student’s first visit to a Sinn Féin ardfheis.

Flowers are to be laid on Sunday at the front of St Mary’s Church Listowel, the scene of controversial sermons last weekend which described gay sex as a mortal sin, and also condemned transgenderism, abortion and contraception for teenagers. The event was intended by organisers as expression of ‘solidarity with the rainbow community in Kerry and throughout Ireland’

Tá cead ag gach duine a thuairim féin a bheith aige a maítear, agus fiú mura mbeadh an cead, bheadh an tuairim.