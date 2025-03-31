New €10 million public swimming pool to be built in north county Dublin

An artist's impression of the new €10m public swimming pool to be built in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Fingal County Council

A new €10 million public swimming pool is to be built in Balbriggan, north county Dublin, Fingal County Council has said.

Castlelands, situated around a kilometre south of the town, has been chosen by the authority as the location of the six-lane 25 metre pool.

The project has now moved to preliminary design and planning stages, Fingal County Council said in a statement on Monday. It is expected the project will be ready to go to planning by the end of this year and, subject to funding, construction could commence by the end of 2026.

The new facility will incorporate a changing village, reception area with café and a viewing gallery. An integrated design team led by UK-based company ReCreation has developed preliminary plans.

Ann Marie Farrelly, chief executive of Fingal County Council, said the local authority has “long been aware” of the need for a public swimming pool in Balbriggan.

“We will plan well to deliver a very significant facility for the people of the town and surrounding areas,” she said.

Dave Storey, director of services for Environment, Climate Change, Active Travel and Sport at Fingal County Council, said people from Balbriggan and beyond would enjoy what he described as a “much needed” facility.

“Balbriggan has long been identified as a location much in need of an indoor swimming pool,” he said.

“It makes perfect sense for any new swimming pool in Fingal to be located in Balbriggan, given its ever growing young population.”

The provision of a public swimming pool was a key ask in a survey by Balbriggan.ie in 2019, aimed at shaping an order of priorities to transform the town.