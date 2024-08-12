Olympics homecoming: Live updates as Dublin welcomes back Team Ireland

Good morning, Sarah Burns here. A homecoming reception for Team Ireland following the Paris Olympics will take place today in front of the GPO, beginning at 12.30pm.

The celebration, organised by Dublin City Council in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, is the first civic reception for an Irish team on their return from an Olympic Games.

The event will be free and ticketless with the public invited to “come along with family and friends and help give our wonderful team the homecoming they deserve”.

Today’s celebrations will represent the first time an Irish Olympic team have received a civic reception on their return home. Entertainment is to be provided in the afternoon by DJ Dec Pierce before the Irish team takes to the stage.

Two-time boxing gold medal winner Kelly Harrington can look forward to two rounds of celebration – the GPO reception welcoming Team Ireland home scheduled for lunchtime – and a second party taking place not far away on Portland Row for later in the evening.

The bell for the start of the event will ring at 7pm with Harrington making her way down Sean McDermott St from Diamond Park, towards The Five Lamps accompanied by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band.

She will then take the stage at Killarney Street to meet fans who will also be treated to a performance from Sheriff Street vocalist Gemma Dunleavy before hearing from Harrington herself and reliving the magic of Paris 2024.

“It’s set to be an amazing event and one that’s extremely well attended so guests are advised to get there early to avoid disappointment,” Dublin city council said.

Significant traffic disruption is expected in Dublin today as the capital prepares to welcome home Ireland’s Olympic athletes, writes Tim O’Brien.

The homecoming celebrations for Team Ireland will take place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street from 12.30pm. Later in the evening, the community in the north inner city will hold a celebration for local hero Kellie Harrington, who won a second successive Olympic gold in the boxing ring.

To facilitate the celebrations, O’Connell Street will close to all vehicular traffic including busses and trams from 10.30am Monday morning until 5.30pm.

The Red and Green Luas lines will also be affected by closures.

The Green line will be closed between Dominick Street and St Stephen’s Green from 9am until 10pm. Trams will run between Bride’s Glenn and St Stephen’s Green and between Dominick Street and Broombridge only.

There will be no Red Line trams between Smithfield and Connolly/The Point until 10pm.

The following traffic diversions will be in place in Dublin city centre today:

• Northbound Traffic: Diverted on to Eden Quay – Gardiner Street Lower – Parnell Street

• Southbound Traffic: Diverted off O’Connell Street on to Cathal Brugha Street. Option to turn on to Marlborough Street or Gardiner Street Lower and on to Eden Quay.

• Access to the Arnotts car park is limited during today’s event.

Transport For Ireland said all buses with stops on O’Connell street will be diverted from 10am until at least 10pm.

Killarney Street in Dublin 1 will also be closed to traffic and there will be no parking on Sean McDermott Street for 12 hours from 10am on Monday.

Ireland has moved up 45 places in the Olympics medal table since Sydney 2000, write Nora-Ide McAuliffe and Paul Scott.

The Paris Olympics has been Ireland’s best medal performance, moving from 64th position 24 years ago when Sonia O’Sullivan won a silver medal in the Women’s 5000m, to 19th after Team Ireland took home four gold medals and three bronze from the Paris Games.

The full piece (with graphics) can be read here.

Until 22:00 approx. there will be no trams running between Smithfield and Connolly / The Point Luas Stops. During this time, trams will run between Tallaght / Saggart and Smithfield only.



Until 22:00 approx. there will be no trams running between Dominick and St. Stephen’s… — Luas (@Luas) August 12, 2024

Olympic gold medallist Daniel Wiffin has said he was rushed to hospital over the weekend and as a result couldn’t take part in the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Thanks everyone who reached out, I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flag bearer last night.



Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now. I hope everyone enjoys the evening… — Daniel Wiffen (@WiffenDaniel) August 12, 2024

In a statement this morning, President Michael D Higgins said he wished to extend his congratulations and appreciation to “all those Olympians who have represented our country with such distinction over the last two and a half weeks”.

“Each of our record-setting medallists has brought enormous joy to all those watching across our island and beyond and has been a source of encouragement,” he said.

“All those who achieved so much by qualifying and competing to such a high standard have made Irish people everywhere so immensely proud.

“The Olympics has been the culmination of four years, indeed a lifetime, of hard work and dedicated training by our athletes and I extend my admiration and appreciation to all those who have competed and given their all across so many sporting disciplines, including personal bests, national records and an Olympic record. In every aspect there has been real achievement.

“Our Olympians’ efforts are a credit to their coaches, their families and supporters, so many of whom travelled to Paris to cheer them on, and to all those who have helped them on their individual and collective journeys.

“The Irish people’s love of sport has been moved on to a whole new level by these Games. As we look to the future, the additional funding which has been promised provides hope that these fantastic results can be built upon in the years ahead.

“May I again send my best wishes to each of our Olympians as they return to their families and communities and the warm reception which they have so well earned.

“I look forward to welcoming them to an event at Áras an Uachtaráin in the near future where I will have an opportunity to personally recognise all that they have achieved.”