Plan proposes most radical restriction of private traffic in Dublin city for decades

New civic plazas would be created at the Custom House and at Lincoln Place under plans from Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority

Car bans and the reallocation of road space to public transport services, cyclists and pedestrians are to be implemented across Dublin city centre from next year, under plans announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin City Council

In what would be the most radical restriction on private traffic in the city in decades, cars would be banned from sections of the north and south quays, close to O’Connell Bridge; Parliament Street would be made traffic free; and new civic plazas would be created at the Custom House and at Lincoln Place near the back entrance to Trinity College.

The move follows a ban on cars from College Green since May, when the “bus gate” became a 24/7 measure, and the removal of cars from Capel Street last year. The latest plan would see far greater restrictions on private traffic, with the intention of eliminating two out of every three cars that are using the city as a through route rather than a destination.

Two new “bus gates” would be introduced on the quays close to O’Connell Bridge, one on the northside at Bachelors’ Walk stopping cars and lorries from heading west towards the Custom House and the docklands. The other would be on Aston Quay on the southside, stopping private traffic from travelling from O’Connell Bridge in the direction of Heuston Station. Both restrictions are due to be in place from next year.

READ MORE

A new plaza would be developed at Lincoln Place in Dublin 2 under the proposals

Private traffic would also be stopped turning left from Westland Row onto Pearse Street from next year, with vehicles instead having to turn right and move away from the city. This would require a new two-way traffic section from Westland Row to Sandwith Street. This change should result in significantly less traffic on Pearse Street heading towards Tara Street, allowing a reduction in traffic lanes and the introduction of two-way cycle lanes.

Traffic free plaza

In 2025, a traffic free plaza is to be created at the Custom House, either in between the historic building and the river, fully pedestrianising the quayside at this point, or at the Beresford Place side, which would see a new plaza named Liberty Place, running from Liberty Hall towards Gardiner Street.

Traffic restrictions would apply at Bachelor's Walk in Dublin 1

From next year traffic lanes would be reduced on Gardiner Street and new protected cyclelanes created, ahead of the development of either plaza, according to the plan.

The elimination of traffic on Parliament Street would also take place in 2025. Following on from the removal of cars from Capel Street last year, the council undertook a trial pedestrian and cycle-only zone on Parliament Street on weekend evenings during the summer. It now plans to make this a permanent intervention.

Necessary trips

The Lincoln Place plaza, stopping traffic from Nassau Street and Clare Street from heading towards Westland Row could also be developed in 2025 and 2026, subject to further assessment, the plan states.

Vehicle access to the city centre “will be maintained for necessary trips” the plan states but “car traffic without a destination in the Inner Core will be redirected as far as possible via alternative existing routes” and “on selected streets, general car traffic will be removed”.

In addition, a 30km/h speed limit would be introduced on all roads in the city centre

The plans will be available for public consultation until December 1st.