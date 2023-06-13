Veteran Labour councillor elected as Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council cathaoirleach

Veteran Labour Party councillor Denis O’Callaghan has been elected unopposed as cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Mr O’Callaghan was first elected to the council in 1991 and has been elected at each local election since. He was previously cathaoirleach in 2007-2008 and was leas cathaoirleach in 2006.

His nomination to the role was proposed on Monday by Cllr Carrie Smyth and seconded by Cllr Lettie McCarthy, two of his Labour colleagues. No other nominations were forthcoming. He succeeds former TD and minister Mary Hanafin in the role.

Mr O’Callaghan said he was looking forward to working with all members in the final year of their terms, with local elections due next year. He said his priorities would be housing and climate action and he also noted the development of Dún Laoghaire Harbour as a national watersports campus.

READ MORE

The position of leas cathaoirleach was taken by Cllr Eva Dowling of the Green Party, who was also elected unopposed.

Cllr Justin Moylan thanked Ms Hanafin on behalf of the council and Fianna Fáil for her hard work throughout her year as cathaoirleach. Cllr Deirdre Donnelly (Ind) paid tribute to Cllr Michael Clark, the outgoing leas cathaoirleach, for the number of events he attended and the intensity of his service. Mr Clark said it was an honour to serve in the role.