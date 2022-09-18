Man dies after being struck by Luas tram

A man has died after he was struck by a Luas tram in Dublin early on Sunday morning. File photograph: The Irish Times

A man has died after he was struck by a Luas tram in Dublin early on Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1am at Broombridge in Cabra. Emergency services attended the scene, but the pedestrian, aged in his 50s, died from his injuries.

The body has been taken to the city morgue for a postmortem, and investigators have examined the scene.

There is currently no Luas service between Broombridge and Dominick Luas stops. Luas says tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to contact them at Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.