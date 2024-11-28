Ireland

Woman in her 80s dies in Laois car crash

Collision occurred between two cars on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage, who were travelling on the M7 and its environs, between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Thursday afternoon, to make this footage available. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Jade Wilson
Thu Nov 28 2024 - 21:16

A woman in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Laois on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, at approximately 4.15pm at Junction 21 of the M7 eastbound and involved two cars.

The driver of one of these cars, a woman in her 80s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed to Portlaoise Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s, has been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

The M7 eastbound is currently closed to traffic, with diversions in place, coming off at Junction 21, Borris-in-Ossory, Co.Laois, and coming back at Junction 18, Portlaoise, gardaí said.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators were attending the scene.

A technical examination will be carried out, they said in a statement.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage, who were travelling on the M7 and its environs, between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Thursday afternoon, to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda station on 057-873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times