Man (40s) dies in hospital after being seriously injured in Co Offaly car crash

The single-vehicle incident happened on the L2007 (Rahan Road) at Ballykeenaghan at around 9am on Thursday, a Garda spokesman said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man has died in hospital after being seriously injured in a car crash near Tullamore, Co Offaly on Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the L2007 (Rahan Road) at Ballykeenaghan at around 9am, a Garda spokesman said.

The driver of the car, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday night.

The spokesman said the local coroner has been notified and a postmortem would be arranged. He appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

READ MORE

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 8.15am and 9.15am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” he said. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”