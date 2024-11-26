Your top stories on Tuesday: Poll finds Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael the most popular new coalition; Irish troops return from Lebanon

Poll: Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael the most popular choice for new coalition
A coalition based on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael remains the most popular choice for government after the general election, according to the final Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll of the campaign.
After a sharp drop in support for Fine Gael in the poll, which has dealt a severe blow to party morale, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael still maintain a strong lead as the most favoured combination for government.
General Election 2024
- Manifesto media pledges - ‘Netflix levy’ and €500m for RTÉ
- Analysis: TV debate assumes unexpected gravitas
- The debate: Should you vote for Independents or political parties?
- How will first-time buyers vote?
- The cost of living is a big election issue
Election Daily: a new hope for Sinn Féin as Fine Gael tries to stop the rot
Listen | 26:51
News in Ireland
- The school where ‘risky’ play is on the timetable: Imagine a school where children are allowed to climb trees and scale walls in the school grounds and then come downhill at speed on scooters.
- Man in his 30s dies in road crash near Claremorris: The man died in a car crash in Co Mayo.
- Irish Unifil troops welcomed home from Lebanon: More than 200 Irish troops serving in Lebanon returned to Ireland on Monday morning after a six-month peacekeeping deployment with the United Nations Interim Force Lebanon.
- Weather forecast: It will be largely dry and sunny in most areas today apart from some scattered showers. This evening will see heavy showers or longer spells of rain developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Tonight will see showery rain in the southeast and east. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories.
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Opinion
Fintan O’Toole: Ireland stumbled accidentally into the fiscal garden of Eden. We could suddenly be turfed out.
Business
- Here’s how to dial down the costs of your mobile phone: A guide to cutting mobile phone costs, from switching providers at the end of your contract to avoiding overcharges on data.
Sports
- Joe Schmidt factor makes Australia game special for Ireland: For years, almost a decade in fact, Irish rugby revelled in it. The Joe Schmidt Factor. The presence of the wily fox had to be factored into the equation when looking ahead to a Leinster game and particularly an Ireland game.
World
- Ceasefire imminent between Israel and Hizbullah, Lebanese officials told: The US informed Lebanese officials on Monday night that a ceasefire between Israel and Hizbullah could be announced “within hours”.
Life & Style
- Cork singer Lyra on domestic violence: ‘We have all heard the stories, but it’s now about getting the action’: “I’m a strong believer that everyone in the world no matter what sex, race, or age deserves to have the right to live and be in a safe community,” says singer-songwriter Lyra.
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters