Man in his 30s dies in road crash near Claremorris, Co Mayo

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N17 in Claremorris after the collision involving a car and a lorry.

A man aged in his 30s has died in a car crash in Co Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N17 in Claremorris after the collision involving a car and a lorry at Corbally at around 5:20pm.

The deceased was the driver of the car. No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí said the road was to remain closed through Monday night while a technical examination team would begin its assessment in the morning. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time of the collision to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station at (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

Last May, a 58-year-old woman was killed on the N17 at Ballindine, about eight kilometres away from the latest fatal crash. She was driving alone when she became involved in a three-vehicle collision.

In March, mother Una Bowden (47) and her two daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) died in a crash on the same stretch, a short distance from Claremorris.